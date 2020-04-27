Electro Diagnostic Equipment Market Outlook, Trend, Growth and Share Estimation Analysis

Electro-diagnostic (EDX) equipment is employed in studies to measure the electrical activity of nerves and muscles. The information revealed from the diagnosis helps physicians and clinicians in evaluating several conditions such as neuropathy, myopathy, plexopathy and neuromuscular junction disorder. The electro-diagnostic studies cover two specialized tests – electromyogram (EMG) and the nerve conduction study (NCS).

The nerve conduction study (NCS) is the study of nerve function which involves applying small electrical impulses through electrodes placed on skin. While in the electromyogram (EMG), a small needle electrode is inserted into various muscles to reveal the status of the muscle’s electrical activity.

The other diagnostic tests include electrocardiography (ECG), electroencephalography (EEG), electroretinography (ERG) and electrogastrography (EGG). The early diagnosis assists in the mitigation of diseases, thereby saving precious lives. This is important factor that the health fraternity depends heavily on diagnostic equipment. The increasing health consciousness and rise in the global health care expenditure are the major drivers for the growth in the electro-diagnostic equipment market.

The global electro-diagnostic equipment market is divided geographically into four major regions representing the substantial revenues generated in these regions. The segments are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is the largest geography in terms of revenue while Asia is the fastest growing region in the global electro-diagnostic market.

The huge patient pool and the low cost of medical treatment in the Asia are the factors that are responsible for a growing electro-diagnostics market in Asia.

Today’s advanced electro-diagnostic equipment has overcome the limitations earlier medical diagnostic equipment and provides the physician with more precise, live and recordable information. This has created a global rise in demand for the electro-diagnostic equipment. The major companies that manufacture and distribute the electro-diagnostic equipment are Medtronic, Abbott Vascular Devices, Boston Scientific Corporation, Siemens Medical Solutions, Philips Medical Systems, GE Healthcare, Noraxen, Viasys Healthcare, Natus Medical, Nihon Kohden.

