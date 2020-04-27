Dilatometer Market Scope Analysis 2019 – 2027 | Edward Orton Jr. Ceramic Foundation, Setaram Instrumentation

Dilatometer is a scientific instrument that is used for the measurement of dimensional changes in a material due to physical or chemical process. Also, it can be used to test various types of material such as, polymers, glasses, metals, and advance ceramics. Dilatometer provide measurement of a wide variety of properties including sintering temperature, phase transition, shrinkage steps, linear thermal expansion, glass transition temperature, coefficient of thermal expansion, decomposition temperature, softening point, density change, and anisotropic behavior. A standard dilatometer can determine both reversible and irreversible changes in length of a material during heating and cooling, and indicate at what point, reaction causes expansion or contraction. Dilatometers are available in four types, which includes capacitance dilatometer, push rod dilatometer, laser dilatometer, and optical dilatometer.

Market Dynamics: Global Dilatometer Market

The major driving factor for the growth of global dilatometer market is the increasing use of dilatometer in various applications. For example, an asphalt is primarily used in construction of road, where it acts as a binder for the aggregate particles. Asphalt concrete pavement mixture is a combination of 5% asphalt cement and 95% aggregates (sand, stone and gravel). As asphalt cement is highly viscous in nature, it is heated so that it can be mixed with the aggregate.

The required temperature can be varied depending up on concentration of asphalt and aggregate mixture. At this point dilatometer is used to determine the exact temperature required to convert asphalt into viscous material. Hence, with increase in construction of roads, airport runways, racetrack, and road pavements, demand for dilatometer in global market is anticipated to show significant growth in coming years. Along with this, in construction of buildings, various materials are being used.

In order to maintain the safety standard, thermal analysis of building materials such as cement, concrete, mortar, and other similar materials are ideally suited for investigation and characterization to reduce the liability risk of all these materials used in a building. For thermal analysis of these materials, dilatometers are used. Additionally, behavior of binder burnout, glass transition of modified glass, and the cement hydration along with shrinkage and expansion can be analyzed with the help of dilatometer. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of dilatometer market.

Moreover, in metal and mining industry, to fulfill certain conditions depending on the intended use, various metals are used as a material. Maximum life of metal and their durability depends on their properties such as thermal expansion, thermal conductivity, hardness of metal, and their corrosive nature. To improve the quality of product, some metals are mixed with other semi or non-metals, called as alloys. The metallurgical behavior of metal and alloy such as specific heat exchange with increasing temperature, at what temperature metal alloy is in phase equilibrium, and others can be analyzed with the help of dilatometer. Considering these factors, dilatometer market is expected to show prominent growth during forecast period.

