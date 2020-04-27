Diffractive Optical Elements Market foreseen to grow exponentially over 2019 – 2027

Diffractive optical element (DOE) was mainly designed and developed for wide range applications with high power lasers. DOE (diffractive optical element) uses vary small structure pattern to change the phase of the light propagated through it. When a laser beam is transferred through a DOE (diffractive optical element), it can be transformed into an almost arbitrary light pattern in the observation plane. DOE have lightweight and compact design further with minimal light loss.

Therefore, it can easily integrated into optical systems and it can also able perform several optical functions in a single element. It has wide range application designs such as beam shaper, beam splitter, and others. By using beam shaper and splitter, it split and shape laser beams in an energy efficient manner. This multi-spot beam splitters were used in beam profile modification and beam shaping. Additional design improvements in diffractive optical elements have made them a standard component in medical and aesthetic lasers, laser material processing, and structured light projection systems.

The diffractive optical elements offer various features, such as high-precision diffraction structures, high power threshold, wide range operating wavelength that is from ultra-violet to infrared, AR coating enablement, shaping and splitting of laser beams to control the intensity, and customer’s application specific product design. Furthermore, the diffractive optical elements have some specific designs in which the refractive optics can easily replace or combine with diffractive optics and also allow the end-user to control the phase across the aperture efficiently and make complex intensity profiles.

Thus the diffractive optical element offer endless possibilities in numerous applications, such as optical sensors, medical laser treatments and diagnostics instruments, optical distance and speed measurement systems with laser beams, fiber coupling, laser display & illumination systems, lithography and holographic lighting. The diffractive optical element is further used in communication and scientific research.

Multiline direct laser writing with high throughput technology is highly required in numerous semiconductor industry applications. It includes a solar panel electrodes writing, multi-line exposure processes, and a flat display mask writing. For these applications, the advanced diffractive optical beam splitter elements offer better accuracy and uniformity, removing line thickness variation and enhancing throughput. Also, the need of advance development of DUV wafer inspection systems is increasing with rise in demand of miniaturized semiconductor devices.

