Dental Manufacturing Market – Global Industry Future Trends, Potential Growth, Analysis, Strategies and Forecast 2019-2024



Global Dental Manufacturing Market was valued at USD 28,802.19 Million in the year 2018. Rising aging population, access to innovative dental facilities, surge in dental tourism and global economic growth is expected to accelerate the Dental manufacturing market. Introduction of digital technology and artificial intelligence has already proven to be constructive as it directly improves the practice of a dentist and enhances the experience of a patient.

The dental manufacturing market has been estimated to witness growth in future primarily because of surging demand for cosmetic and aesthetic dentistry and to opt for the less painful procedures which can last longer than the traditional one. Also, a number of manufacturers offering variety of innovative technology which has decreased the workflow of dentists. In addition, rising investment by major leading Dental Manufacturing manufacturers in various regions with demand for dental implants and dental lasers and focus of government on educating people about the dental care with various government powered awareness programs that are being run with an aim to eradicate diseases related to teeth, has been anticipated to spur the market growth during the forecast period.

Advanced technologies such as introduction of robotics and artificial intelligence by various companies like Straumann and rise in demand for innovative devices such as electrosurgical equipment and dental lasers involving non-invasive procedures that require no sedation, surgery or hospital stay likely to facilitate the dental manufacturing market.

Scope of the Report

Global Dental Manufacturing Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Dental Manufacturing Market – Size, Growth, Forecast, By Value

Analysis By Product Type: Consumables, Equipment

Analysis By Consumables Type: Dental Implants, Dental Prosthetics, Dental Burs, Dental Biomaterial, Endodontic Supplies, Other Dental Consumables

Analysis By Equipment Type: Dental Radiology, Dental Lasers, Dental Hygiene Maintenance, Dental System and Parts, Other Dental Equipment

Analysis By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Dental Laboratories

Regional Analysis – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Country Analysis – USA, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, China, Japan, India (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Other Report Highlights

Competitive Landscape

Leading Companies

Most Recent Market Outlook

Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.

Market Trends

SWOT Analysis.

Company Analysis – Danaher Corporation, Biolase Inc., Straumann, Henry Schein, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Planmeca Oy, Patterson Companies Inc., Dentsply Sirona, Ivoclar Vivadent, Carestream Health

