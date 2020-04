Contrast Media Market to be at Forefront by 2026

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “Contrast Media Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global contrast media market was valued at US$ 4,600 Mn in 2016 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4% from 2018 to 2026. The report suggests that rise in awareness among people about pre-diagnosis of diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular is expected to drive the global market during the forecast period. North America and Europe are anticipated to dominate the global contrast media market in the next few years owing to increase in installed base of imaging equipment and high health care spending. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market by 2026.

This is attributed to increase in geriatric population and rise in awareness about benefits of pre-diagnosis in developed countries such as Japan and Australia. Development of novel contrast media and advanced contrast media injectors is likely to fuel the growth of the global market. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3% to 4% from 2018 to 2026.

Request a Sample of Contrast Media Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=876

High Prevalence of Cancer and Cardiovascular Diseases to Drive Global Market

High prevalence of cancers such as breast cancer is a major factor fueling the growth of the global contrast media market. Increase in popularity of pre-diagnosis of breast cancer and colorectal cancer using imaging equipment is another factor anticipated to drive the global market during the forecast period. Rise in cardiovascular diseases that require identification of high risk patients and implementation of disease management made possible through medical imaging are the other factors expected to boost the growth of the global market from 2018 to 2026. Furthermore, strong R&D, upcoming pipeline imaging drugs, and increase in health care spending are the factors likely to augment the global market during the forecast period. Stringent regulatory scenarios and adverse effects of contrast media in large number of patients are projected to restrain the global contrast media market from 2018 to 2026.

Iodine-based Compounds and Intravenous/Intra-arterial Segments to Dominate Global Market

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global contrast media market based on type, route of administration, imaging modality, and application. In terms of type, the iodine-based compounds segment is poised to account for leading share of the global market during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Factors attributed to the higher share of the segment include early detection of diseases including cancer, detection of asymptomatic heart diseases, and low osmolality of the compounds. The iodine based compound segment accounted for over 30% share of the global market in terms of revenue in 2017. Based on route of administration, the global market has been classified into oral, rectal, intravenous/intra-arterial, and others. The intravenous/intra-arterial segment dominated the global market, accounting for over 30% share in 2017. The oral segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to increase in usage of oral contrast agents for gastrointestinal tract imaging.

Request for a Discount on Contrast Media Market Report -.

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=876

CT / X-ray and Cardiology Segments to Dominate the Market

In terms of imaging modality, the global contrast media market has been categorized into CT/X-ray, ultrasound, MRI, and others. The CT/X-ray segment is projected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2017 due to increase in installed base of CT scanners. Based on application, the global market has been divided into oncology, cardiology, neurology, and others. The cardiology segment is expected to capture the largest share of the global market due to high prevalence of cardiac diseases and increase in awareness about early detection. The segment held nearly 30% share of the global market in 2017. The others segment held the second largest share of the market in 2017, owing to rise in prevalence of other diseases such as gastrointestinal disorders and renal disorders.

Asia Pacific to be Fastest Growing Market

In terms of region, the global contrast media market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2017 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. The market in the region is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3% to 4% from 2018 to 2026. Well-established health care infrastructure and strong support from public and private sector in terms of reimbursements are expected to contribute to North America’s high market share. Rise in awareness about prevention of diseases has led to improvements in diagnosis. This is likely to drive the market in the region during the forecast period. Europe is projected to account for the second largest share of the global contrast media market by 2026. The market is the region is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4% from 2018 to 2026. The market in Europe has matured due to introduction of new technologies. However, contrast agents such as MRI-based agents are witnessing significant growth in the region in terms of revenue.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald