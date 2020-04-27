Connected Car Market Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2025

Connected Car strategic analysis research from OGAnalysis is a comprehensive market analysis on Connected Car industry. Published since 2011, the present edition presents current Connected Car market conditions and growth prospects between 2019 and 2025.

Amidst increasing interest in automotive research from large and emerging automotive companies, the current Connected Car market report has been designed to include clear insights and action plans for success in global and regional markets. The report segments the Connected Car industry into detailed categories to understand market statistics and factors shaping each of the sub-segments and potential growth prospects.

The industry is analyzed both at panoramic level and in-detail with analysis being backed with strong data in every instance to ensure both market companies and investors to identify unmet market demand, competition conditions and formulate right market growth strategy.

Connected Car Market: Highlights

Connected Car role in automotive industry continues to increase annually, driven by growing production of automotives. In particular, emerging Asia Pacific, Middle East and Latin America continue to be major target markets for Connected Car suppliers. Increase in disposable incomes coupled with urban population growth remains the primary drivers of Connected Car market size worldwide. The recent trends towards increased comfort and safety concerns, luxury and advanced technologies in automotive sector will drive the Connected Car penetration.

The global market for Connected Car continue to offer promising growth rate over the forecast period to 2025 encouraged by increase in R&D efforts of major companies in Connected Car. The market forecast is poised to witness sustainable demand, encouraging flow of investments into the sector.

The market outlook is also characterized by gradual mergers and acquisition activity, leading to consolidation in specific markets. In particular, established companies prefer inorganic growth strategies to expand into local markets.

The market research report analyzes 15 markets worldwide including US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Japan, South Korea, China, India, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Brazil and Argentina.

Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth in Connected Car market during the forecast period to 2025. Asia Pacific growth is largely attributable to increasing fleet and traffic, deployment of new production facilities, increase in automotive sales owing to rising expenditures and upcoming passenger and commercial vehicles.

Research Methodology

The report is prepared through intense primary and secondary research techniques including discussions with industry experts and data triangulation methods. Our proprietary databases are updated through thousands of authentic sources including government sources, organizations, statistical organizations, annual reports, company presentations and others.

Scope and Report Coverage

The research presents detailed understanding into Connected Car market with actionable insights for decision makers. It is structured to offer users to formulate key growth strategies based on current and future market conditions.

• Market Introduction: Overview, Market Highlights

• Market environment: Market drivers and constraints, five forces analysis, market trends

• Market segmentation and growth prospects of each sub-segment, 2019- 2025

• Market Segmentation by Type, Application and markets

• Country Analysis: 14 countries across the world with current market value and future growth potential

o North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Connected Car market

o Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe) Connected Car market

o Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Connected Car market

o Middle East Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East Africa) Connected Car market

o South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South Central America) Connected Car market

• Competitive landscape and market share: Product launches, companies operating across different supply chain

• Strategic growth opportunities for established companies and emerging players

Table of Contents

1.

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2. Global Connected Car Market Introduction, 2019

2.1 Connected Car Industry Overview

2.2 Research Methodology

3. Connected Car Market Analysis

3.1 Connected Car Market Trends to 2025

3.2 Potential Opportunities

3.3 Potential Applications of Connected Car to 2025

3.4 Potential Types of Connected Car to 2025

3.5 Potential Markets for Connected Car to 2025

4. Connected Car Market Drivers and Challenges

4.1 Key Drivers Fuelling the Connected Car Market Growth to 2025

4.2 Major Challenges to be Managed for Successful Business Expansion in Connected Car industry

5 Five Forces Analysis for Global Connected Car Market

5.1 Connected Car Industry Attractiveness Index, 2018

5.2 Ranking Methodology

5.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.6 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.7 Threat of Substitutes

6. Global Connected Car Market Segmentation and Outlook

6.1 Connected Car Market Outlook, 2019- 2025

6.1 Global Connected Car Market Outlook by Type, 2019- 2025

6.2 Global Connected Car Market Outlook by Application, 2019- 2025

6.3 Global Connected Car Market Outlook by Region, 2019- 2025

7. Asia Pacific Connected Car Market Segmentation and Outlook

7.1 Asia Pacific Market Findings, 2019

7.2 Asia Pacific Connected Car Market Outlook by Type, 2019- 2025

7.3 Asia Pacific Connected Car Market Outlook by Application, 2019- 2025

7.4 Asia Pacific Connected Car Market Outlook by Country, 2019- 2025

7.5 Leading Companies in Asia Pacific Connected Car Industry<b< br=””>

Continued….

