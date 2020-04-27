Chiropractic Care Market – Major Factors Driving the Industry

This report analyzes in detail the global market for chiropractic care, complete with annual forecasts and estimates. The report is designed to help entities operating within the chiropractic care market, or those looking to enter the market, to gain a comprehensive understanding of its landscape. Our team of seasoned analysts offers you insights into market growth drivers as well as inhibitors.

This research report titled ‘Chiropractic Care Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast, 2013 – 2019’ analyzes the market based on multiple market segments, key geographical markets, and current market trends. The report offers an assessment of a seven-year forecast of projected market growth. Moreover, it also employs proven tools and methodologies such as Porter’s five force model analysis and SWOT analyses. The Company Profiles section comprises detailed profiles of leading market players, giving users an unmatched advantage in terms of strategic planning.

This report is of significance as it offers a structured view of the highly fragmented chiropractic care market globally. Some of the key names that have been profiled in this market research report include: Aarhus Chiropractic, Family Life Chiropractic, RiverTowne Family Chiropractic LLC, Absolute Healthcare Chiropractic, Atlanta Health & Wellness Chiropractic Clinic, and Rivera Chiropractic Center LLC among others.

Chiropractic is an alternative healthcare system that essentially aims to diagnose and treat disorders related to the musculoskeletal and nervous systems. Chiropractic care is administered by chiropractic physicians, and is used for providing pain relief therapy for connective tissue, bones, joints, and muscles.

A number of chiropractic physicians make use of their bare hands to carry out spinal manipulation and other similar treatments so as to align the musculoskeletal structure. This therapy is aimed at restoring joint mobility that could have been adversely impacted by traumatic events such as falls, sprains, stress, and improper sitting postures.

Chiropractic care is different from many other therapies in that it aims to heal the body without the use of surgery or medication. While discomfort is not commonly experienced in chiropractic therapy, there could be some exceptions. Typically, it has been observed that such mild discomfort or aches subside within 12 to 48 hours.

Among the therapeutic procedures used by chiropractics, spinal manipulation is the common. This involves applying controlled force to injured body parts to restore mobility.

The American Chiropractic Association estimates that approximately 31 million Americans suffer from pain of the lower back, and they reportedly spend around USD 50 billion annually for treatment. Further, the Global Burden of Disease 2010 states that low back pain stands among the leading causes of disability.

While manual therapy has hitherto been ignored by healthcare professionals, consumer consciousness about cost and effectiveness is altering this scenario and leading to a greater focus on chiropractic care.

