Biscuit Shortening Flakes Market to Develop Rapidly by 2027

Hectic and busy life schedule has significantly increased the demand for convenient and ready-to-eat food products. “Snaking is the new normal”, boosting demand for bakery products in global food and beverage market. Moreover, the trend of snacking is gaining traction; having light snacks especially biscuits have become a home-trend. Amassed consumption of biscuits as snacking-option deliberately increase the demand for ingredients which help in enhancing the biscuits properties. In the global biscuits market, biscuit shortening flakes is gaining demand from manufacturers owing to their property to prevent the formation of a gluten matrix in baked goods such as biscuits. Biscuit shortening flakes are a solid flake-type of specialty shortening intended to impart increased flakiness to biscuits and additionally, can be used for pizza crusts or dinner rolls. In the global biscuit shortening flakes market, North America and Europe hold the dominance in production and consumption of biscuit shortening flakes owing to the presence of key biscuit manufactures in the region. Also, attractive promotional strategies implemented by biscuit shortening flakes manufacturers, increasing consumer awareness about their product benefits in bakery products. With the growing demand for biscuit shortening flakes in the region, demand for biscuit shortening flakes is expected to upsurge over the forecast period.

Rising Demand for Biscuit Shortening Flakes in Bakery Industry

Over the last few years, a rise in demand for convenience foodstuffs has been discerned across the globe. Consumers – especially millennials – are preferring fried and baked products including burgers, hotdogs, pastries, and croissants as an all-day snack option. Food stores across the Europe region have set up in-store bakery outfits to cater to this incessant demand for fried and baked snacks. The global food industry is witnessing a cumulative demand for baked goods such as bread and biscuits, which directly mark the growth of biscuits shortening flakes market. North America, especially the U.S, showing a cumulative preference for midmorning snacks that typically include fried foodstuffs and baked products. Statistics indicate that the sales of fresh bread and breakfast rolls surpassed US$ 13 Bn in the one year ending March 2017, making these the bestselling bakery products in the U.S in the past year. Collective consumption of snacks and baked products is likely to boost the demand for biscuit shortening flakes. Conversely, manufacturers are also converging to keep down the end product prices without compromise on the quality of the end products creating enough shelf-space for biscuit shortening flakes market. Biscuit shortening flakes is an economical alternative to the high priced butter in the shortening process. Biscuit shortening flakes is used to lubricate the structure of the biscuit by breaking the continuity of protein and starch structure. Breaking the continuity of protein and starch structure enables the lubrication of gluten particles and limits gluten development, which produces a tender and well-aerated bakery product.

Global Biscuit Shortening Flakes: Key Players

Few key players operating their business in global biscuit shortening flakes market are Cargill Inc., Steck Foods, Britannia, Mondelez International, Kellogg Company, Yildiz Holdings, Pepsico, Bright Food, Nestlé UK Ltd., Walkers Shortbread Ltd, United Biscuits, Lotus Bakeries NV and others.

Opportunities for Market Participants:

With the consumption of biscuits remaining stable, companies are now focusing on innovation in product launches to provide consumers with new and innovative treats in the biscuit segment. The biscuits segment ranked seventh for the most innovative food sector in Europe, which in turn, provides a huge opportunity to European biscuit shortening flakes market. Moreover, customized offerings by manufacturers have become common and products ranging from the design on packs to design on biscuits have become increasingly popular in the recent past. Therefore, biscuit shortening flakes market is anticipated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period.

The biscuit shortening flakes market report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the Biscuit shortening flakes market, including but not limited to: regional markets, flavor and end use.

