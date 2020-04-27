Automatic Content Recognition Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2025

The market for automatic content recognition is gaining significant momentum across the world, thanks to the continual advent of new technologies. The significant rise in the application of automatic content recognition in smart TVs and various second screen devices, such as wearable devices and smartphones, are driving the growth of this market substantially. The escalating installation of automatic content recognition solutions in media enterprises for various applications, such as broadcast monitoring and audience measurement, are the major driving factors for the growth of this market. Automatic content recognition solutions find significant application in the media and entertainment, defense and public safety, e-commerce, consumer electronics, education, IT and telecommunication, automotive, healthcare, and the avionics industries. Among these, the media and entertainment sector has surfaced as the leading end user of these solutions.

In term of the geography, the global automatic content recognition market reports its presence across North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, and the Middle East and South Africa. Europe and North America are projected to lead the global market over the next few years, thanks to the rising investment by companies in research and development activities in these regions. Asia pacific, on the other hand, is projected to report the most promising growth in the overall market in the years to come.

Automatic content recognition (ACR) is a technology to identify content available in a media file or played on a media device. This enables users to obtain specific information about the content that they just experienced without any search efforts or text based input. Automatic content recognition provides a solution for various brands to engage with television viewers on their second screens.

Technology present viewers with second-screen content that’s synced with the TV program and enables networks to measure a specific show’s audience viewership in real time. Automatic content recognition works by making a digital mark from content on the television screen. This information can be used to identify the on screen content, and to sync with other automatic content recognition enabled devices, such as tablets and phones. According to IBM report, for television networks, the real benefit of automatic content recognition is precise to audience measurement.

The automatic content recognition market is expected to grow due to rapid deployment of innovative automatic content recognition technology in the marketplace and increasing integration of automatic content recognition in smart TVs. Samsung and LG are among the organizations that have adopted automatic content recognition software into their Smart TVs. These smart TVs can then keep tabs on the content stream of what viewer is seeing on television. Many companies are entering into the automatic content recognition domain. For instance, a company named Nielsen finalizes the acquisition of Gracenote from Tribune Media Services.

