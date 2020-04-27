Asphalt Pavers Market Report to Describe Major Companies and Their Strategies

According to the latest market research report, published by KD Market Insights covers a detailed analysis of “Asphalt Pavers Market – By Product Type (Tracked Pavers, Wheeled Pavers), By Operating Weight (5000-8000 Kg, 8000-12000 Kg, 12000-15000 Kg, More Than 15000 Kg), By Screed Type (Hydrostatic, Mechanical), By Paving Width (Up to 1.5m, 1.5 – 2.5m, 2.5 – 5m, More Than 5m) & Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023” The study comprises of major industry trends and insights that play an important role in the market growth. Also, the report covers forecast revenue growth at global, regional and country levels, providing a detailed analysis of the industry.

The global Asphalt Pavers Market was held at USD A XX billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD XX billion by the end of 2023. Further, the market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period i.e. 2018 to 2023.

The market research report broadly covers analysis of all market trends, growth drivers, restraints, and other macro market scenarios. The report also offers qualitative and quantitative analysis in the terms of region i.e. North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific captured XX% of market share in 2018 and is believed to capture a market share of XX% by the end of 2023. Global Asphalt Pavers market also offers country-level analysis and covers key countries in each region.

North America, especially The United States, is believed to capture a significant market share of XX% in 2023. Further, the United States Asphalt Pavers market was held at USD XX Million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD XX Million in 2023.

Asia Pacific also plays an important role in the global market, with a market size of USD XX Million in 2018 and will be USD XX million in 2023, with a CAGR of XX%.

This report focuses on the key global Asphalt Pavers players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.

This report focuses on the Asphalt Pavers in the global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and applications.

This report covers major market players based in Asphalt Pavers market:

– Volvo Construction Equipment Corporation

– Caterpillar Inc

– Fayat Group (Dynapac AB & Bomag)

– Ammann Group

– Astec Industry (Roadtec & Carlson)

– Vogele (Wirtgen Group)

– XCMG Construction Machinery Co. Ltd

– Case Construction Equipment Inc.

– Sumitomo IHI Construction Machinery Co Ltd

– VT LeeBoy Inc.

– Other Major & Niche Key Players

The report also offers analysis of major market segments:

Based on Product Type:

– Tracked Pavers

– Wheeled Pavers

Based on Operating Weight:

– 5000-8000 Kg

– 8000-12000 Kg

– 12000-15000 Kg

– More Than 15000 Kg

Based on Screed Type:

– Hydrostatic

– Mechanical

Based on Paving Width:

– Up to 1.5m

– 1.5 – 2.5m

– 2.5 – 5m

– More Than 5m



Get the Complete Research Report with TOC @:

Asphalt Pavers Market

Table of Contents:

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Asphalt Pavers Market

3. Global Asphalt Pavers Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Asphalt Pavers Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Asphalt Pavers Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9. Global Asphalt Pavers Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

9.4. Tracked Pavers Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.5. Wheeled Pavers Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10. Global Asphalt Pavers Market Segmentation Analysis, By Operating Weight

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Operating Weight

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Operating Weight

10.4. 5000-8000 Kg Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5. 8000-12000 Kg Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.6. 12000-15000 Kg Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.7. More Than 15000 Kg Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11. Global Asphalt Pavers Market Segmentation Analysis, By Screed Type

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Screed Type

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Screed Type

11.4. Hydrostatic Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.5. Mechanical Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12. Global Asphalt Pavers Market Segmentation Analysis, By Paving Width

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Paving Width

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Paving Width

12.4. Up to 1.5m Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.5. 1.5 – 2.5m Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.6. 2.5 – 5m Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.7. More Than 5m Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13. Geographical Analysis

13.1. Introduction

13.2. North America Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.2.1. By Product Type

13.2.2. By Operating Weight

13.2.3. By Screed Type

13.2.4. By Paving Width

13.2.5. By Country

13.2.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-use

13.2.5.2. BPS Analysis, By End-use

13.2.5.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.2.5.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3. Europe Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.1. By Product Type

13.3.2. By Operating Weight

13.3.3. By Screed Type

13.3.4. By Paving Width

13.3.5. By Country

13.3.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.3.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.3.5.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.5.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.5.5. France Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.5.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.5.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.5.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.5.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4. Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.1. By Product Type

13.4.2. By Operating Weight

13.4.3. By Screed Type

13.4.4. By Paving Width

13.4.5. By Country

13.4.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.4.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.4.5.3. China Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.5.4. India Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.5.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.5.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.5.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.5.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.5.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.5.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.5.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.5. Latin America Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.5.1. By Product Type

13.5.2. By Operating Weight

13.5.3. By Screed Type

13.5.4. By Paving Width

13.5.5. By Country

13.5.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.5.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.5.5.3. Brazil Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.5.5.4. Mexico Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.5.5.5. Rest of Latin America Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.6. Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.6.1. By Product Type

13.6.2. By Operating Weight

13.6.3. By Screed Type

13.6.4. By Paving Width

13.6.5. By Geography

13.6.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Geography

13.6.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Geography

13.6.5.3. GCC Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.6.5.4. North Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.6.5.5. South Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.6.5.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

Continue….



