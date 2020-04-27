Aluminium Fluoride Market – Global Industry Key Growth Drivers, Developments and Innovations 2019-2024



Aluminium fluoride is a class of inorganic compounds with the formula AlF3xH2O. Aluminium fluoride sees its primary use as an additive in aluminum production and by electrolysis. It is also widely used for applications such as flux in welding, brazing, soldering gloss in glass, ceramics and enamels. The analysts forecast the global aluminium fluoride market to exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global aluminium fluoride for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the aluminium fluoride sales volume and revenue.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, process, and application.

Geographically, the global aluminium fluoride market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

On the basis of process, the global aluminium fluoride market is segmented into:

– Dry Process

– Wet Process

– Fluorosilicic Acid

Based on application, the aluminium fluoride market is segmented into:

– Aluminum

– Glass & Ceramics

– Chemicals

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global aluminium fluoride market are:

– Alufluor AB

– Aditya Birla Group

– Alufluoride Limited

– Derivados Del Fluor SA

– Do-Fluoride Chemicals Co., Ltd.

– Fluorsid SpA

– Gulf Fluor LLC

– Henan Xinrunxiang Chemical Products Co., Ltd.

– Hunan Nonferrous Chenzhou Fluoride Chemical Co. Ltd.

– Industries Chimiques du Fluor (ICF)

– Jiaozuo Minli Industrial Co., Ltd.

– Jordan Phosphate Mines (JPMC)

– Joint-stock company “Lifosa”

– Luoyang Fengrui Fluorine Co., Ltd.

– Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V.

Objective of the study:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global aluminium fluoride market.

– To classify and forecast global aluminium fluoride market based on region, process, and application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global aluminium fluoride market.

– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global aluminium fluoride market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global aluminium fluoride market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global aluminium fluoride market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of aluminium fluoride

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to aluminium fluoride

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with aluminium fluoride suppliers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports, and proprietary databases.

