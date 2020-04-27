Air Fryer Market – Global Industry Development, Forecasts, Research, Analysis And Market Status 2019-2024



An air fryer is a kitchen appliance that cooks by circulating hot air around the food using the convection mechanism. Air Fryer is firstly introduced into the marketplace by the Philips Electronics Company in 2010. Most air fryers can be used with just a teaspoon of oil, or none at all, for a healthier alternative to deep-fried, fatty foods. The analysts forecast the global air fryer market to exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global air fryer for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the air fryer sales volume and revenue.

Geographically, the global air fryer market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

Based on application, the air fryer market is segmented into:

– Residential

– Commercial

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global air fryer market are:

– Koninklijke Philips N.V.

– Joyoung Co., Ltd.

– Hefei Royalstar Electronic Appliance Group Co., Ltd.

– Midea Group

– BLACK+DECKER Corporation (Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.)

– Conair Corporation

– Breville Group Limited

– Meyer Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

– GoWISE USA

– Groupe SEB

– Newell Brands Inc.

Objective of the study:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global air fryer market.

– To classify and forecast global air fryer market based on region, and application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global air fryer market.

– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global air fryer market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global air fryer market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global air fryer market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of air fryer

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to air fryer

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with air fryer suppliers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports, and proprietary databases.

