Woven Tapes Market Top Leaders, Development Strategy, Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast 2027

Woven Tapes Market: An Overview

Woven tapes are fabricated ribbon used by garment and cloths manufacturers. It is used for designing and labeling. It is widely used for the application such as wrapping, sticking, and stitching. The woven adhesive tapes are used for the medical treatment to cover the bandage and have more adhesive as compared to non-woven adhesive tapes. The attractive design, embroidery, print, and logo on the tapes have increased the demand from the fashion industry.

Increase in demand for bags such as handbags, side bags, and other woven carry bags requires woven tapes for easy handling. The labors use it for hanging on walls and building for painting and construction and provide safety from falling. The manufacturers of woven tapes are focusing on designing trend, which changes periodically. The manufacturers of woven tapes are offering various design to the customer with different shape, size, and colour. The demand for woven tapes increases due to its tear-resistant and dimensionally stable that satisfy different customer requirements, flexible and easy to install.

Woven Tapes Market: Dynamic

The demand for woven tapes is primarily influenced by the garment industry globally. The increase in demand for fashion product from the people is expected to increase the demand for woven tapes. The rise in redevelopment programs of the bridge, building, flyover in the developed economy also influenced the need for woven tapes for the safety purpose. It is used for the packaging of industrial product and container at the time of transit. It ties the packaging container in a bunch and stops the moment of the container.

The increase in shipment of industrial goods and import and export is expected to influence the demand for woven tapes during the forecast period. It is used for the manufacturing of flexible packaging of capacity ranges from 5kg to 2000kg or more. Due to the favorable ratio of the weight of packaging material, it can be cost-effective packaging. Therefore the demand for woven tape is expected to increase in the global market.

The increase in demand for industrial packaging product such as jumbo bags, agriculture bags, and other woven fiber bags is expected to drive the global market for woven tapes. Owing to its manufacturing, it requires woven tapes. The increase in demand for woven labels is expected to drive the market for woven tapes. It is due to printing or embroidering of names and logos on woven tape rolls provide a long strip, which is cost-effective and convenient for the use. These are some of the factors expected to show a positive outlook towards the global woven tapes market

Woven Tapes Market: Segmentation

The global woven tapes market is segmented as follows –

By Material Type, the global woven tapes market is segmented into –

Plastic Polyester Nylon Polyamide

Textile Cotton Wool Silk



By Product Type, the global woven tapes market is segmented into –

Printed Tapes

Designed Tapes

Cords And Studded Tapes

Trims & Piping Tapes

Embroidered Tapes

Stretch Tapes

By End Use, the global woven tapes market is segmented into –

Clothing & Textile

Bags & Purse

Labeling

Hospitals

Construction

Others

Woven Tapes Market: Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific is expected to be the prominent market for woven tapes. Owing to the increase in disposable income of people living in an emerging economy such as India and China are attracted the fashionable outfit. Significant market share in terms of population is also the factor influencing the demand for woven tapes application. Increase in development activity and megaproject carried out in India and China also expected to drive the woven tapes market. GCC Counties are also likely to show a positive outlook towards woven tapes during the forecast period. Owing to its infrastructural development.

Woven Tapes Market: Key Players

Some of the leading players operating in the global woven tapes market are as follows –

Arrow Textiles Limited

Frenzelit GmbH

J.V. Tapes

Stretchline Ltd

NASTRIFICIO VICTOR S.P.A.

3A Associates Incorporated

LohiaGroup

Kaghaz Subh Vanejya

Sneham International

Marshall Packings & Insulations Industries

