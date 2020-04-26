Wireless Connectivity Market 2020 Disclosing Latest Trend and Technology Outlook 2026

The Global Wireless Connectivity Market Research Report Forecast 2020-2026 : The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Wireless Connectivity Market. The report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Wireless Connectivity Market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, Manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Wireless Connectivity Market.

Scope of the Report:

The wireless connectivity market is highly diversified and competitive with market players including top-tier and mid-tier companies as well as start-up firms. With the rate of proliferation of smart sensors, the increasing adoption of IoT-enabled devices, and mainstreaming of many smart applications, the wireless connectivity is expected to become the most important need across application such as consumer electronics, automotive & transportation, Industrial and healthcare, among Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS).

The global Wireless Connectivity market is valued at 24610 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 50200 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% during 2021-2026.

Key Players of the Global Wireless Connectivity Market

Broadcom, Murata, Qualcomm Atheros, Mediatek Inc., Intel Corporation, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Texas Instruments Inc., Atmel Corporation, Stmicroelectronics N.V., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Marvell, etc.

Wireless Connectivity industry is relatively concentrated; manufacturers are mostly in the Asia, North America and Europe regions. Among them, Asia Regions output value accounted for more than 38% of the total output value of global Wireless Connectivity in 2016. Broadcom is the world leading manufacturers in global Wireless Connectivity market with the market share of 19.06% in terms of revenue.

Segmentation by product type:

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Smart

ZigBee

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Other Technologies

Segmentation by application:

Consumer Electronics

Wearable Devices/Smart Appliances

Healthcare

Automotive & Transportation

Other

Global Wireless Connectivity Market: Competitive Rivalry:

The chapter on company profiles studies the various companies operating in the global Wireless Connectivity market. It evaluates the financial outlooks of these companies, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies for the coming years. Analysts have also provided a detailed list of the strategic initiatives taken by the Wireless Connectivity market participants in the past few years to remain ahead of the competition.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers 2020-2026:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, JaWireless Connectivity, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

