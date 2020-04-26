New Research on Solid State Secondary Battery Market 2020-2026 with Top Key Players like Cymbet Corporation, Seeo Inc. (Robert Bosch GMBH subsidiary), StmicroElectronics N.V., Toyota Motor Corporation, Sakti3

Solid-state battery uses solid electrodes and solid electrolytes, instead of the liquid or polymer electrolytes found in conventional lithium-ion or lithium polymer batteries. Solid-state batteries find their usage in pacemakers, radio-frequency identification (RFID), and wearable device. Increase in application of solid state batteries in the healthcare, wearable, and drones sectors boosts the growth of the solid state batteries. Moreover, rise in need for solid state batteries in electric vehicle also contributes toward the growth of the global market.

However, complex manufacturing process and high cost of solid state battery restrain the market growth. Conversely, increase in investment in the market, by industry giants such as Samsung and Hyundai, is anticipated to offer future growth opportunities for the market.

The global solid state battery market was growing at a CAGR of +40% from 2020 to 2026.

The report gives a thorough overview of the present growth dynamics of the global Solid State Secondary Battery with the help of vast market data covering all important aspects and market segments. The report gives a birds’ eye view of the past and present trends as well the factors expected to drive or impede the market growth prospects of the Solid State Secondary Battery market in the near future.

Companies Profiled in this report includes Cymbet Corporation, Seeo Inc. (Robert Bosch GMBH subsidiary), StmicroElectronics N.V., Toyota Motor Corporation, Sakti3 Inc. (Dyson Ltd subsidiary) and Brightvolt, Inc. The other key players include Excellatron Solid State, LLC, Infinite Power Solution, Inc., Planar Energy Devices, Inc., QuantumEscape, Altairnano, and Solid Power

A new analytical research report has newly published by The Research Insights to its extensive repository. The global Solid State Secondary Battery market has been compiled through a blend of primary and secondary research. Moreover, it offers detailed investigations based on latest market trends, regional outlook, top key players, industrial feedback, different rules and regulations of government, drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

By Type

Thin-film

Portable

By Capacity

Less than 20 mAh

Between 20 mAh and 500 mAh

500 mAh and Above

By Application

Consumer and Portable Electronics

Electric Vehicle

Energy Harvesting

Wearable and Medical Devices

Others

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

