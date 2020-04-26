New Emerging trends in Heat Pumps Market, Value, Growth drivers, By Types, By End-User and Forecast by 2024

This market research report, from 360 Industry Monitor, studies the “Heat Pumps Market” for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024 in terms of value. The Heat Pumps market research report represents the analysis of all the segments, which will include the market size, Y-O-Y growth analysis and structure of the overall industry.

The Heat Pumps market research report determines the market dynamics, which includes growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, and trends leading to the current nature and future status of this market. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces analysis demonstrates the five forces which include buyer’s bargaining power, supplier’s bargaining power, the threat of new entrants, the threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the global Heat Pumps market. In addition to this, the report offers recent industry activities and value chain analysis for the Heat Pumps market.

The market for Heat Pumps also consists of the recent developments that are setting the level of competition in the market, along with accurate and complete information about the prominent key players in the market.

Heat Pumps market is segmented into the following categories:

Heat Pumps Market, By type

– Air-water Heat Pumps

– Air-air Heat Pumps

– Ground Source Heat Pumps

– Hybrid Heat Pumps

Heat Pumps Market, By power source:

– Electric

– Others (Gas Driven)

Heat Pumps Market, By End-User:

– Residential

– Commercial

– Industrial

Heat Pumps Market, By refrigerants

– HFC

– CO2

– Ammonia

– Hydrocarbon

– Others

Heat Pumps Market, By Region:

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Global Heat Pumps Market: Competitive Landscape

The report includes profiles of leading companies in the global Heat Pumps market. Some of the key players profiled include:

– Viessmann Group

– Danfoss Group Global

– United Technologies Corporation

– The Bosch Group

– Panasonic Corporation

– Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

– Daikin Industries Ltd

– NIBE Group

– Other Major & Niche Players

The competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as company overview, business strategy, financial information, sales breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, key product offerings, marketing strategies, new product development. Also, a section of recent news is included along with the competitive landscape which covers different market activities such as acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development and other market activities.

Table of Content

Preface

1.1. Research Methodology

1.1.1. Industry Research

1.1.2. Research Process and Design

1.1.2.1. Secondary Research

1.1.2.2. Key Sources and Use of Primary Research

1.1.2.3. Market Size Estimation and Forecast

1.1.2.4. Research Report

1.2. Geographic Scope

1.3. Years Considered

1.4. Key Deliverables of the Study

1.5. Assumptions & Limitations for Market Estimation and Forecasting

Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Market Overview

2.3. CXO Perspective

2.4. Top Global Heat Pumps Market Trends for 2019

Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.1. Threat of Substitutes

3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.5. Degree of Competition

Value Chain Analysis

Market Dynamics

5.1. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global Heat Pumps Market

5.1.1. North America

5.1.2. Europe

5.1.3. Asia Pacific

5.1.4. Rest of World

5.2. Opportunities in Global Heat Pumps Market

Global Heat Pumps Market

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

Global Heat Pumps Market Segmentation Analysis, By type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Strategic Insights

7.2.1. BPS Analysis, By type

7.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By type

7.3. Air-water Heat Pumps

7.4. Air-air Heat Pumps

7.5. Ground Source Heat Pumps

7.6. Hybrid Heat Pumps

Global Heat Pumps Market Segmentation Analysis, By power source

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Strategic Insights

8.2.1. BPS Analysis, By power source

8.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By power source

8.3. Electric

8.4. Others (Gas Driven)

Global Heat Pumps Market Segmentation Analysis, By End-User

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Strategic Insights

9.2.1. BPS Analysis, By End-User

9.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By End-User

9.3. Residential

9.4. Commercial

9.5. Industrial

Global Heat Pumps Market Segmentation Analysis, By refrigerant

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Strategic Insights

10.2.1. BPS Analysis, By refrigerant

10.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By refrigerant

10.3. HFC

10.4. CO2

10.5. Ammonia

10.6. Hydrocarbon

10.7. Others

Geographical Analysis

11.1. Introduction

11.2. North America Heat Pumps Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.1. By type

11.2.2. By power source

11.2.3. By End-user

11.2.4. By refrigerant

11.2.5. By Country

11.2.5.1. Introduction

11.2.5.2. Strategic Insights

11.2.5.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Country

11.2.5.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Country

11.2.5.3. U.S. Heat Pumps Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.5.4. Canada Heat Pumps Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

Continue…

