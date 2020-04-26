New Emerging trends in Heat Pumps Market, Value, Growth drivers, By Types, By End-User and Forecast by 2024
This market research report, from 360 Industry Monitor, studies the “Heat Pumps Market” for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024 in terms of value. The Heat Pumps market research report represents the analysis of all the segments, which will include the market size, Y-O-Y growth analysis and structure of the overall industry.
The Heat Pumps market research report determines the market dynamics, which includes growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, and trends leading to the current nature and future status of this market. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces analysis demonstrates the five forces which include buyer’s bargaining power, supplier’s bargaining power, the threat of new entrants, the threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the global Heat Pumps market. In addition to this, the report offers recent industry activities and value chain analysis for the Heat Pumps market.
The market for Heat Pumps also consists of the recent developments that are setting the level of competition in the market, along with accurate and complete information about the prominent key players in the market.
Heat Pumps market is segmented into the following categories:
Heat Pumps Market, By type
– Air-water Heat Pumps
– Air-air Heat Pumps
– Ground Source Heat Pumps
– Hybrid Heat Pumps
Heat Pumps Market, By power source:
– Electric
– Others (Gas Driven)
Heat Pumps Market, By End-User:
– Residential
– Commercial
– Industrial
Heat Pumps Market, By refrigerants
– HFC
– CO2
– Ammonia
– Hydrocarbon
– Others
Heat Pumps Market, By Region:
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Global Heat Pumps Market: Competitive Landscape
The report includes profiles of leading companies in the global Heat Pumps market. Some of the key players profiled include:
– Viessmann Group
– Danfoss Group Global
– United Technologies Corporation
– The Bosch Group
– Panasonic Corporation
– Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
– Daikin Industries Ltd
– NIBE Group
– Other Major & Niche Players
The competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as company overview, business strategy, financial information, sales breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, key product offerings, marketing strategies, new product development. Also, a section of recent news is included along with the competitive landscape which covers different market activities such as acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development and other market activities.
Table of Content
- Preface
1.1. Research Methodology
1.1.1. Industry Research
1.1.2. Research Process and Design
1.1.2.1. Secondary Research
1.1.2.2. Key Sources and Use of Primary Research
1.1.2.3. Market Size Estimation and Forecast
1.1.2.4. Research Report
1.2. Geographic Scope
1.3. Years Considered
1.4. Key Deliverables of the Study
1.5. Assumptions & Limitations for Market Estimation and Forecasting
- Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Market Overview
2.3. CXO Perspective
2.4. Top Global Heat Pumps Market Trends for 2019
- Porter’s Five Force Analysis
3.1. Threat of Substitutes
3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
3.4. Threat of New Entrants
3.5. Degree of Competition
- Value Chain Analysis
- Market Dynamics
5.1. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global Heat Pumps Market
5.1.1. North America
5.1.2. Europe
5.1.3. Asia Pacific
5.1.4. Rest of World
5.2. Opportunities in Global Heat Pumps Market
- Global Heat Pumps Market
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
- Global Heat Pumps Market Segmentation Analysis, By type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Strategic Insights
7.2.1. BPS Analysis, By type
7.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By type
7.3. Air-water Heat Pumps
7.4. Air-air Heat Pumps
7.5. Ground Source Heat Pumps
7.6. Hybrid Heat Pumps
- Global Heat Pumps Market Segmentation Analysis, By power source
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Strategic Insights
8.2.1. BPS Analysis, By power source
8.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By power source
8.3. Electric
8.4. Others (Gas Driven)
- Global Heat Pumps Market Segmentation Analysis, By End-User
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Strategic Insights
9.2.1. BPS Analysis, By End-User
9.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By End-User
9.3. Residential
9.4. Commercial
9.5. Industrial
- Global Heat Pumps Market Segmentation Analysis, By refrigerant
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Strategic Insights
10.2.1. BPS Analysis, By refrigerant
10.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By refrigerant
10.3. HFC
10.4. CO2
10.5. Ammonia
10.6. Hydrocarbon
10.7. Others
- Geographical Analysis
11.1. Introduction
11.2. North America Heat Pumps Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.2.1. By type
11.2.2. By power source
11.2.3. By End-user
11.2.4. By refrigerant
11.2.5. By Country
11.2.5.1. Introduction
11.2.5.2. Strategic Insights
11.2.5.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Country
11.2.5.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Country
11.2.5.3. U.S. Heat Pumps Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.2.5.4. Canada Heat Pumps Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
Continue…
