Need for Resilience in Electronic Manufacturing to Drive Demand within EMI Shielding Market

Advancements in electronics and electrical engineering have generated fresh opportunities for growth within the global EMI shielding market. There is tremendous use of magnetic field testing in manufacturing of electronic devices, and this is a key consideration from the perspective of market growth. The need for creating virtual barriers across the range of a magnetic field necessitates the use of EMI shielding. Furthermore, electrical devices and circuits need to isolated from their immediate environments in order to ensure seamless functioning of the corresponding device. Considering the factors mentioned above, it is legit to estimate that the global EMI shielding market would accumulate voluminous revenues in the years to follow.

Research related to radio frequencies and electromagnetic radiation has gathered momentum in recent times. Besides, the wide-scale applications of RF shielding have also garnered the attention of scientists and developers. Therefore, the total demand within the global EMI shielding market is set to touch new heights in the years to follow. Researchers emphasise on the need to prevent coupling of radio waves, electrostatic fields, and electromagnetic fields. Therefore, EMI shielding has gained tremendous relevance across multiple industries. It is, therefore, safe to prognosticate that the global EMI shielding market would become a haven of lucrative opportunities in the years to follow.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) predicts that the EMI shielding market would grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the period between 2017 and 2025. The total value of the EMI shielding market would touch US$9.84 bn by 2025, rising up from a value of US$5.96 bn in 2016.

Use of Shielded Cables in Electronic Devices

Use of EMI shielding in the electronics industry has opened new avenues for growth for the market vendors. Shielded cables have gained immense popularity in the domain of electronic manufacturing. This factor, coupled with the relevance of controlling electrical signals in several devices, has created new opportunities for growth and advancement. Shielding of electromagnetic and electrostatic field is an indispensable feat across the electronics industry. The revenue index of the global EMI shielding market is set to improve in the years to come by.

Specification of Shielding Levels for Keyboards and Computers

NATO provides discrete specification with regard to shielding of keyboards and computers. These specifications are meant to prevent capturing of passive emissions from keyboards that could in turn result in password leaks. Specialised keyboards, majorly used across high-end, industries use EMI shielding to ensure increased security. Therefore, the need for physical and cyber security has also generated fresh revenues within the global EMI shielding market. Protection of medical equipment is also achieved with the help of EMI shielding of devices. This factor, in conjunction with the need for protecting against interfering signals such as ESMR, AM, TV, and PCS, has driven market demand.

