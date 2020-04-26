Matte Coated Paper Market Demand, Trend, Growth and Forecast to 2027

Global Matte Coated Paper Market – Overview

Increasing avalaibility choices for the products has escalated the competition among the manufacturers for tapping the market share especially in fast moving consumer goods market. Manufacturers are focusing on increasing the aesthetic apppereance of the products for attracting the consumers. Matte coated paper also have high printability which helps the manufacturers to communicate with the consumers about company and the product and build the brand image in the subbconsicous consumer.

Matte coated paper apart for increasing the aesthetic value of packaging also protect the product from the external atmosphere by creating the barrier between the moisture and oxygen. Matte Coated paper is used in various end use industries which include food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetics and among others. Overall the global outlook of the matte coated paper market is expected to remain positive during the forecast period.

Global Matte Coated Paper Market – Dynamics

With the increase in the globalization and geographical out of reach, matte coated manufacturesr are expanding into the new markets for tapping the untapped potential. The ability of protect the goods from external atmosphere is the key driver driving the growth of tehj global matte coated paper market. Change in the consumer lifestyle especially in the APEJ region is increasing the consumption of packaged goods has positively influenced the demand of matte coated paper market. The need of sustainable packaging solution is expected to play a significant role in the growth of the global matte coated paper market.

The demand of matte coated product in various end use industries such as food & beverage, paharmaceuticals, chemical industry is expected to fuel the demand of the global matte coated papers market. In addition to this rising awareness among the people for environmentally friend solutions has led to increase in demand of matte coated papers among the cosnumers. Despite the positive factors, there are certain factors which hinder the growth of the global matte coated paper market. Increase in dominance of other papers may hamper the growth of the global matte coated paper market. The above factors may hamper the growth of the global matte coated paper market.

Global Matte Coated Paper Market – Segmentation

The global Matte Coated Paper market is segmented by application and end use industry. The pricing for Matte Coated Paper has being done based on material segment in US$ million, and the volume is considered in number of units.

On the basis of product type, the global matte coated papers market is segmented into:

Matte Coated Fine Paper

Matte Coated groundwood Paper

Others

On the basis of application, the global matte coated paper market is segmented into

Printing

Packaging

Others

On the basis of end use industry, the global Matte Coated Paper market is segmented into

Food & Beverage Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Personal Care & Cosmetics Industry

Chemical Industry

Others

Global Matte Coated Paper Market – Regional Overview

On the basis of region the global matte coated paper market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA), East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The East Asia & South Asia is expected to dominate the global matte coated paper market. North America is expected to be the second largest exporter and is expected to closely follow the Asia Pacific matte coated paper. The U.S. is expected to be highly attractive in terms of market value and market volume during the forecast period while Canada is expected to register notable growth during the forecast period. Latin America is expected to witness average growth during the forecast period. Middle East & Africa (MEA) is expected to register sluggish of matte coated paper market during the forecast period.

Global Matte Coated Paper Market – Key Players

A few of the key players in the Matte Coated Paper market are Antalis, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd, Arjowiggins SAS, Asia Pulp & Paper Co. Limited, Sappi Limited

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald