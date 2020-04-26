Lug Caps Market Forecasted to Grow Significantly to 2027

Global Lug Caps Market – Overview

Lug caps are surrounded by acid-resistant plastisol liner that are specifically designed to seal tightly when there is vacuum in space between the top of the package during sterilization process. These plastisol liner provides an excellent oxygen barrier, as it creates a tight hermetic seal when heated and it provides a longer shelf life. These lug caps is compatible with the large variety of vacuum and non-vacuum packed glass packages. Lug caps are suitable for hot as well as cold filling of various food & beverage packaging applications.

Lug caps are surrounded by acid-resistant liner that is ideal for tomato based recipe and other acidic foods. Lug caps are majorly used for sealing the food and the beverage containers. Increase in number of fast food service outlets have witnessed increase in the sales of lug caps. Jams, sauces and pickles are the prominent food products in which lug caps is used. Overall the outlook of lug caps is expected to remain positive during the forecast period.

Global Lug Caps Market – Dynamics

The lug caps market is expected to be driven on the backdrop of growing demand of Food & Beverage industry across various regions. Big players in the food industry are preferring these lug caps over as an alternative to keep the food and liquid free from contamination. International trade of food & beverage has witnessed a significant growth. This can be prominently attributed to rise in demand of effective packaging solutions.

As a result of which there is increase in the sales of lug caps. With food industry still continues to dominate lug caps market, so manufacturers are focusing on innovation and product development process which renders high brand visibility and easy to use. With bussing ecommerce industry lug caps plays the major role while design package to survive the transport and maintains its integrity in different environmental conditions. Increasing use of tamper evident feature in lug caps is driving the lug caps market during the forecast period. Packaging manufacturers are preferring lug caps as their choice as this caps are eco-friendlier and can be easily recycled..

Global Lug Caps Market – Segmentation

The global Lug Caps market is segmented by size, material, and application. The pricing for Lug Caps has being done based on material segment in US$ million, and the volume is considered in number of units.

On the basis of size, the global Lug Caps market is segmented into –

38 mm – 58 mm

58 mm – 63 mm

63 mm – 70 mm

Above 70 mm

On the basis of material, the global Lug Caps market is segmented into –

Aluminum

Tin

On the basis of application, the global Lug caps market is segmented into-

Jams

Sauces

Juice

Global Lug Caps Market – Regional Overview

On the basis of region the global lug caps market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA), East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The North America is expected to dominate the lug caps market. This is attributed increase in number quick service restaurant which have resulted increase in the sales of lug caps. Europe lug caps market is expected to closely follow the North America lug caps market. The United States is expected to be highly attractive e in terms of value and volume during the forecast period while Canada is expected to register notable growth during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to boost the demand of lug caps during the forecast period. Latin America is expected to witness average growth during the forecast period while Middle East & Africa (MEA) is expected to register sluggish growth of lug caps during the forecast period.

Global Lug Caps Market – Key Players

A few of the key players in the Lug Caps market are Berlin Packaging, The Cary Company, Noblesmit Enterprise, Royal Can Industries Company Limited, etc.

