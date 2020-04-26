Know forthcoming scope of Location Based Advertising Market 2020 and it Witness Massive Growth by 2026: Key Players| Foursquare Xad, Groupon, Scanbuy, Shopkick, Yoose, Verve, Thumbvista

Location-based advertising (LBA) is a new form of advertising that integrates mobile advertising with location-based services. The technology is used to pinpoint consumer’s location and provide location-specific advertisements on their mobile devices. With the increasing use of smart devices, especially smartphones, location-based advertising (LBA) has gained momentum and popularity amongst marketers in leaps and bounds.

It has opened doors to a vast array of opportunities for advertisers to personalize their messages to people based on their current location in real time

LBA is a direct marketing format that allows marketers to reach specific target audiences. LBA enhances the ability to reach people in a more targeted way than in the past. LBA can improve the relevance of ads by giving them control over the content, time, location and manner in which they receive advertisements, providing them with more relevant information, personalized information and targeted offers. Unlike other traditional media, LBA can be used to research consumers [need to clarify] in addition to advertising, and can be used to customize future offers.

Companies Outlined:

Foursquare, Xad, Groupon, Scanbuy, Shopkick, Yoose, Verve, Thumbvista

Market segment by Type

Assisted GPS (A-GPS), GPS, Enhanced GPS (E-GPS), Enhanced Observed Time Difference (E-OTD), Observed Time Difference (OTD), Cell ID, Wi-Fi, Others

Market segment by Application

Retail Outlets, Public Places, Airportsm, Hospitals, Others

This location-based advertising marketplace report provides customers with actionable market insights that create sustainable and profitable business strategies. The purpose of this market research report is to make better decisions and gain a competitive advantage.

Different technologies around the world, such as GPS, will have an impact on the location-based advertising market. Analysts in this research have used primary and secondary research techniques for effective research the market.

Finally, the researchers focus on different suppliers, customers, vendors and manufacturers. In addition, it provides some important drivers, constraints and opportunities to gain insight into the business.

