Kidney Tray Market to Grow Massively at a Healthy CAGR to 2027

Kidney tray is used in surgical procedures for carrying small instruments, soiled dressings, bandages, dressings, and other medical wastes. The kidney trays are named so due to their kidney-shaped structure. Kidney trays shape enables it to be taken close to the patient’s body to collect the falling debris or fluids. Kidney trays are being used in medicine for centuries owing to the ease of use. The kidney trays are widely used to rinse medical instruments with sterile water during surgical procedures. At times the kidney trays can be used to contain and carry samples to the laboratory for analysis.

The kidney tray is also known as emesis basin and kidney dish. The name emesis basin is more used in the U.S. Single-use or disposable ones are replacing the conventionally used stainless steel kidney trays. A significant reason for this shift from stainless steel kidney trays to disposable ones is to reduce cross-contamination risk. The use of disposable kidney trays helps in controlling the infection spread. Kidney tray is easy to handle and carry, which made it one the most convenient choice.

The kidney trays are available in various sizes, and some manufacturers even undertake the production of customized trays. The use of disposable kidney trays is growing, which will continue to grow due to the replacement of stainless steel ones. The stainless steel kidney trays could be used multiple times whereas the disposable ones are made for a single-use purpose, owing to the increase in their purchase.

Dynamics of Kidney Tray Market

Kidney tray market would witness a reasonable growth rate in the future, as disposable or single-use ones are replacing the stainless steel. The increasing awareness regarding the cross-contamination caused due to the kidney trays has been the reason behind this shift. The disposable kidney trays are made using the paper pulp, which is suitable for one-time use. On the other hand, polypropylene kidney trays are also available in the market. The polypropylene kidney trays are reusable; they can be cleaned by autoclaving and sterilization process.

The advantage of sterilization in polypropylene kidney tray would further propel the market. Both the reusable and disposable kidney trays are thickly walled. The kidney trays market is anticipated to grow at a moderate pace in the coming years as they are already in use. Kidney tray is used in every hospital and will continue to be used in the coming future. People now-a-these days are suffering from various diseases which need to be operated, while the operation kidney trays are used. Kidney trays are solely used in the field of medicine, which would never be out of business. The standard volume of a kidney tray used in the hospitals is 700 ml. Millions of disposable kidney trays are used in hospitals or family care every year.

Kidney Tray Market: Segmentation

On the basis of core type, the kidney tray market is segmented into –

Standard

Extended, one side

Extended, two sides

On the basis of volume, the kidney tray market is segmented into –

10 to 20 oz

21 to 30 oz

Above 30 oz

On the basis of material type, the kidney tray market is segmented into –

Paper pulp

Plastic

Stainless steel

Kidney Tray Market: Key Players & Trends

The key players in kidney tray market are –

Sklar Surgical Instruments

McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.

Oalvand Industrial Co.,Ltd.

Interlock Medizintechnik GmbH

Curas

Medline Industries, Inc.

Plasti Surge Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Kidney Tray Market: Regional Outlook

The kidney trays are used in almost every hospital, from a very long time. The transition from stainless steel to disposable kidney trays is anticipated to propel their market. The disposable kidney trays would be required again and again owing to their disposability. The kidney trays market is anticipated to witness a moderate growth worldwide as it has been used in the medicine industry for a very long time now.

