Handheld GPS Market Research Technology Outlook 2019-2025

Garmin, Magellan, Lowrance, Bushnell, Golf BUddy, DeLorme.

Handheld GPS is a type of portable, user-friendly gadget that combining Global Positioning System and modern geographic technology, which provide location and time information in all weather conditions for users. It is widely used for hiking, cycling, golfing, surveying and other applications.

Handheld GPS industry concentration is relatively high. The largest producer is Garmin, accounting for 70 percent market share in value in 2015, followed by Magellan and Lowrance. The industry competitive landscape is relatively stable.

Along with the development of United States domestic Industrial technology, United States handheld GPS has to be advanced in the world, especially in high end products.

The market scale will keep decreasing in the next few years. Although tough more people choose to enjoy their outdoor life brought a lot of opportunities, the smartphone is so convenience and technical update frequently that handheld GPS can be hardly to improve more, the research group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the handheld GPS field.

However, the high cost of the systems and effectiveness of the device are the major factors hindering the growth of this market. In the future, the manufacturers who want to occupy the market must depend on market mechanism reform, core technology improvement, manufacturing equipment innovation, brand establishment and customer training and service enhancement.

General Handheld GPS, Wireless Intercom Handheld GPS, Digital Map Handheld GPS, Others

General Handheld GPS, Wireless Intercom Handheld GPS, Digital Map Handheld GPS, Others

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

