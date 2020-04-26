Global LNG Liquefaction Equipment Market 2018-2023 | By product, By Application, By Region

LNG Liquefaction Equipment consists of a natural gas pretreatment process, a liquefaction process, a storage system, a control system, and a fire protection system. The liquefaction process is its most important component

Scope of the Report:

LNG Liquefaction Equipment industry has been developing fast due to its high cost performance. The LNG Liquefaction Equipment industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 51.24% of the revenue market. Regionally, Asia Pacific is the biggest revenue area, also the leader in the whole LNG Liquefaction Equipment industry.

Asia Pacific occupied 31.41% of the sales market in 2017. It is followed by South America, Middle East and Africa, which respectively account for around 43.33 of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of sales.

The worldwide market for LNG Liquefaction Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.8% over the next five years, will reach 620 million US$ in 2024, from 570 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the LNG Liquefaction Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request for Sample with [email protected]https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1810351

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Air Products and Chemicals

Linde Group

ConocoPhillips Company

Atlas Copco

Ingersoll Rand

General Electric

Kobelco Compressors

Chart Energy and Chemicals

Elliott

MITSUI E&S

MCO

IHI Corporation

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Heat Exchanger

Compressor

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Small LNG Plants (<0.25 MTPA)

Mid-Scale LNG Plants (0.25 to 2.0 MTPA)

Large LNG Plants (>2.0 MTPA)

FLNG Plants (offshore floating plants)

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global LNG Liquefaction Equipment market.

Chapter 1, to describe LNG Liquefaction Equipment Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of LNG Liquefaction Equipment, with sales, revenue, and price of LNG Liquefaction Equipment, in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of LNG Liquefaction Equipment, for each region, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 12, LNG Liquefaction Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe LNG Liquefaction Equipment sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 LNG Liquefaction Equipment Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Heat Exchanger

1.2.2 Compressor

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Small LNG Plants (<0.25 MTPA)

1.3.2 Mid-Scale LNG Plants (0.25 to 2.0 MTPA)

1.3.3 Large LNG Plants (>2.0 MTPA)

1.3.4 FLNG Plants (offshore floating plants)

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Air Products and Chemicals

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 LNG Liquefaction Equipment Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Air Products and Chemicals LNG Liquefaction Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Linde Group

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 LNG Liquefaction Equipment Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Linde Group LNG Liquefaction Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 ConocoPhillips Company

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 LNG Liquefaction Equipment Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 ConocoPhillips Company LNG Liquefaction Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Atlas Copco

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 LNG Liquefaction Equipment Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Atlas Copco LNG Liquefaction Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Ingersoll Rand

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 LNG Liquefaction Equipment Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Ingersoll Rand LNG Liquefaction Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 General Electric

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 LNG Liquefaction Equipment Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 General Electric LNG Liquefaction Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Kobelco Compressors

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 LNG Liquefaction Equipment Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Kobelco Compressors LNG Liquefaction Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Chart Energy and Chemicals

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 LNG Liquefaction Equipment Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Chart Energy and Chemicals LNG Liquefaction Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 Elliott

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 LNG Liquefaction Equipment Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Elliott LNG Liquefaction Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 MITSUI E&S

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 LNG Liquefaction Equipment Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 MITSUI E&S LNG Liquefaction Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.11 MCO

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 LNG Liquefaction Equipment Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 MCO LNG Liquefaction Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.12 IHI Corporation

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 LNG Liquefaction Equipment Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 IHI Corporation LNG Liquefaction Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Get the buy [email protected]https://www.researchtrades.com/checkout/1810351

…………..

About Us

Research Trades has a team of experts who work on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

Contact Us:

call us : +1 6269994607 (US)/+91 7507349866 (IND)

skype id: researchtradescon

Email: [email protected]

web: www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald