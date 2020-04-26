Global Guitar Strings Market 2019 – 2024

String is the vibrating element that produces sound in string instruments such as the guitar. The quality of the materials, the gauge of the strings, the winding methods, and special coatings all influence the sound and performance of a guitar.

Scope of the Report:

About 83% of acoustic guitarists players prefer light, custom light and extra Light. About 74% of electric guitarists prefer light, super light and custom Light.

Worldwide, Acoustic Guitars was the largest consumer of Guitar Strings, which is responsible for about 58.44 percent of Guitar Strings consumption in 2016.

The remaining 41.56 percent was consumed for Underground and Collective Garages.

The worldwide market for Guitar Strings is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 820 million US$ in 2024, from 660 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Guitar Strings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

D’Addario

Ernie Ball

Martin

Fender

Gibson

GHS

Elixir

Rorosound

DR Strings

Dean Markley

Everly

Augustine

Dunlop

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Light, Custom Light, Extra Light

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Electric Guitar Strings, Acoustic Guitar Strings

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Guitar Strings product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Guitar Strings, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Guitar Strings in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Guitar Strings competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Guitar Strings breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Guitar Strings market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Guitar Strings sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

