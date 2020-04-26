Global Galvanized Steel Coil Market 2018 -2023 | Competitive Landscape, Trends And Opportunities

The galvanized steel coil is used to prevent the surface of the steel sheet from being corroded and prolonged. The surface of the steel coil is coated with a layer of metallic zinc.

Scope of the Report:

The galvanized steel coil and the molten plating solution undergo complex physical and chemical reactions to form a corrosion-resistant structure of a zinc-iron alloy layer. The alloy layer is integrated with the pure zinc layer and the steel coil base, so its corrosion resistance is strong.

The worldwide market for Galvanized Steel Coil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Galvanized Steel Coil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Shougang

Ansteel Group

Gerdau

Maanshan Steel

United States Steel Corporation

Youfa Steel Pipe Group

Benxi Steel Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hot Dip Galvanized Steel Coil

Electro Galvanized Steel Coil

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Construction

Automotive

General Industrial

Transport

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Galvanized Steel Coil market.

Chapter 1, to describe Galvanized Steel Coil Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Galvanized Steel Coil, with sales, revenue, and price of Galvanized Steel Coil, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Galvanized Steel Coil, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Galvanized Steel Coil market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Galvanized Steel Coil sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Galvanized Steel Coil Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Hot Dip Galvanized Steel Coil

1.2.2 Electro Galvanized Steel Coil

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Construction

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 General Industrial

1.3.4 Transport

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Shougang

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Galvanized Steel Coil Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Shougang Galvanized Steel Coil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Ansteel Group

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Galvanized Steel Coil Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Ansteel Group Galvanized Steel Coil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Gerdau

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Galvanized Steel Coil Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Gerdau Galvanized Steel Coil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Maanshan Steel

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Galvanized Steel Coil Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Maanshan Steel Galvanized Steel Coil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 United States Steel Corporation

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Galvanized Steel Coil Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 United States Steel Corporation Galvanized Steel Coil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Youfa Steel Pipe Group

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Galvanized Steel Coil Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Youfa Steel Pipe Group Galvanized Steel Coil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Benxi Steel Group

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Galvanized Steel Coil Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Benxi Steel Group Galvanized Steel Coil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

…………….

