Global Carbon Steel Pipe Market 2018-2023 | By product, By Application, By Region

The carbon steel pipe is made of a steel ingot or a solid round steel through a perforation, and then is formed by hot rolling, cold rolling or cold drawing.

Scope of the Report:

A large number of used for conveying fluid pipe, such as oil, natural gas, coal gas, water and some solid materials, such as pipelines.

The worldwide market for Carbon Steel Pipe is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Carbon Steel Pipe in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Ochiai

Beneri

IWATA DENKO

Star Circlips

Garlock

Barnes Group

Rotor Clip

Smalley

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hot Roll

Cold Roll

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Conveying Oil

Conveying Gas

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Carbon Steel Pipe market.

Chapter 1, to describe Carbon Steel Pipe Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Carbon Steel Pipe, with sales, revenue, and price of Carbon Steel Pipe, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Carbon Steel Pipe, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Carbon Steel Pipe market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Carbon Steel Pipe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Carbon Steel Pipe Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Hot Roll

1.2.2 Cold Roll

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Conveying Oil

1.3.2 Conveying Gas

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Ochiai

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Carbon Steel Pipe Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Ochiai Carbon Steel Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Beneri

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Carbon Steel Pipe Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Beneri Carbon Steel Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 IWATA DENKO

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Carbon Steel Pipe Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 IWATA DENKO Carbon Steel Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Star Circlips

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Carbon Steel Pipe Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Star Circlips Carbon Steel Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Garlock

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Carbon Steel Pipe Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Garlock Carbon Steel Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Barnes Group

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Carbon Steel Pipe Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Barnes Group Carbon Steel Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Rotor Clip

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Carbon Steel Pipe Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Rotor Clip Carbon Steel Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Smalley

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Carbon Steel Pipe Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Smalley Carbon Steel Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

