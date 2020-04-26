Global Base Layer Market 2019 – 2024

Base Layer is mainly fabricated by using wool and polyester. It is major used to keep warm when in the sports or outside, such as ball sports, skiing, climbing and running etc. Also, it can be wear when workout indoors or other leisure time. In this report, only long or short shirt and pants are counted.

Get 15% instant [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/discount/1669171

Scope of the Report:

The base layer industry concentration is very low; there are many manufacturers in the world, the top brand such as Nike and Adidas only accounts for about 11.10 % market share of the total volume. The products are mainly manufactured in Asia (Southeast Asia countries and China).

The main consumption regions are North America, Europe and Asia, accounting for more than 75 % of the total consumption volume in 2016. However, emerging markets such as Latin America, are growing at a faster rate than the traditional market.

Main marketing channels include exclusive shop and department stores. Strong brands tend to build their own exclusive shop to provide a good user experience and further enhance their brand influence. At the same time, all manufacturers have stepped up online sales.

The worldwide market for Base Layer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 9220 million US$ in 2024, from 7690 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Base Layer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Nike

Adidas

Under Armour

The North Face

Columbia

GORE

Odlo

Falke

ANTA Sports

Helly Hansen

Mizuno

Rab

LiNing

Skins

Tommie Copper

Icebreaker

Lffler

Arcteryx

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Man Base Layer, Woman Base Layer, Kids Base Layer

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Ball Sports, Non-ball Sports, Leisure Time

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Base Layer product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Base Layer, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Base Layer in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Base Layer competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Base Layer breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Base Layer market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Base Layer sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Request for Sample with [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1669171

About us:

Research Trades has team of experts who works on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

We distribute customized reports that focus on meeting the client’s specific requirement. Our database consists of a large collection of high-quality reports obtained using a customer-centric approach, thus providing valuable research insights.

Contact Us:

Email: [email protected]

Call us: +1 6269994607 (US) +91 7507349866 (IND)

SkypeID: researchtradescon

Web: http://www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald