Foam Cooler Box Market Growth Factors, Trends, Top Companies Analysis for Business Prospects to 2027

The foam cooler box is used to store and ship perishable and frozen products. The foam cooler box is also known as Styrofoam or expanded polystyrene (EPS) cooler box. Styrofoam (a trademarked brand, owned by The Dow Chemical Company) is the primary material to make a portable cooler owing to their low cost. Affordability, availability, and disposability are three critical factors for consumers while selecting the foam cooler box.

The one more reason for using the foam cooler box is large sizes availability in less weight. Due to which foam cooler box is suitable for single applications as compared to a hard or soft cooler insulated cooler. A foam cooler box is available in a variety of shapes and sizes which are generally not available in a traditional plastic or metal cooler. Seafood products are also preferred to store in a foam cooler box. The foam cooler boxes with different handling methods such as wired or slide handled are expected to boost in demand.

Global Foam Cooler Box Market: Dynamics

To sustain in market competition, manufacturers mostly produce custom sized and printed foam coolers. Despite industrial applications, the foam cooler boxes are increasingly used by the individuals for temporary cooling solutions used in outdoor activities. The food industry prefers a foam cooler box due to its low cost than plastic & metal coolers. Foam cooler box provided excellent insulation properties, which is useful to keep food fresh longer.

On the other hand, there are also many disadvantages of using foam cooler box. The primary product level restraints of foam cooler box are poor ice life, loose lid seal, and low durability. The foam cooler box has high chances of heat transfer as compared to metal and plastic coolers due to low density. Biodegradable cooler box made by molded pulp is expected to hampering the market growth of foam cooler box. The pharmaceutical industry is only end-user, which is expected to maintain demand growth of foam cooler box. A foam cooler box is a crucial part of the pharmaceutical cold chain solutions. Insulated foam cooler box is a significant container for storing and shipping temperature-sensitive medicine and pharmaceutical items.

Global Foam Cooler Box: Geographical Outlook

The United States is leading market for foam cooler box owing to high adoption by pharmaceuticals industry. Canada is expected to import foam cooler box from the United States. The United States and European Union imposed a ban on polystyrene or foam use in foodservice packaging is expected to restrain demand for food-grade foam cooler box. In Europe, countries such as Germany, Poland, and Italy are the fastest growing market for foam cooler box used in pharmaceuticals. In the Asia Pacific region, China is anticipated to be leading manufacturer and consumer of foam cooler box and expected to represent a higher market opportunity in the coming years. India and South Korea are projected to witness impressive growth for demand generation of foam cooler boxes. The Latin America and Middle East & Africa are estimated to witness sluggish growth in foam cooler box market.

Global Foam Cooler Box Market: Segmentation

The global foam cooler box market has been segmented by capacity, and end-use industry.

On the basis of capacity, the global foam cooler box market has been segmented into:

Below 10 quart

11-25 quart

26-50 quart

Above 50 quart

On the basis of end-use industry, the global foam cooler box market has been segmented into:

Food Industry

Beverages Industry

Logistics & Transportation Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

Global Foam Cooler Box Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global foam cooler box market are as follows:

ACH Foam Technologies

Air Sea Containers, Inc.

Brown Packaging

Harbor Foam Inc.

Lifoam Industries LLC

Magna Manufacturing, Inc.

Peek Packaging

Plastilite Corporation

Premier Plastics Inc.

RADVA Corporation

