Equestrian Helmets Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2019 To 2025

The Equestrian Helmets Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Equestrian Helmets market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Equestrian Helmets Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Equestrian Helmets Market

Troxel, UVEX, KEP, GPA, Samshield, Charles Owen, One K, Ovation, IRH Helmet, KASK, Tipperary, Horka, LAS, CASCO, Kylin.

The global Equestrian Helmets market is valued at 69 million US$ in 2019 is expected to reach 93 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2020-2026.

Scope Of Report

An equestrian helmet is a form of protective headgear worn when riding horses. This type of helmet is specially designed to protect the riders head during falls off a horse, especially from striking a hard object while falling or being accidentally struck in the head by a horses hoof.

Certified helmets are required headgear for many competitive riding events, particularly where horse and rider must jump or work at high speed. Helmets are worn more often by English-style riders and are gaining acceptance as required headgear for children. They are also widely accepted in fields such as horse racing, eventing or show jumping. They are required in eventing, in endurance riding and other types of competitions. People who take their horses hacking or trail riding sometimes wear helmets, though there are tremendous variations in helmet use in different regions and cultures. In the United States, use is by fewer than one in eight riders. Some states, such as Florida and New York, are starting to require by law that riders under the age of 14 wear helmets at equestrian establishments, on public highways and publicly owned land.

The global Equestrian Helmet market is derived by Equestrian activities. In the last several years, the development of equestrian is fast.

The classification of Equestrian Helmet includes Basic Helmet, Skull Helmet and Show Helmet, and the consumption proportion of Basic Helmet in 2017 is about 56%.

Europe region is the largest consumption region of Equestrian Helmet, with a consumption market share nearly 48% in 2017. USA is the second-largest consumer of Equestrian Helmet, enjoying the consumption market share nearly 35% in 2017.

Market competition is not intense, the market concentration is relatively low, Troxel, UVEX, KEP, GPA, Samshield, Charles Owen, One K, Ovation, IRH Helmet, and KASK are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The Equestrian Helmets market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Equestrian Helmets Market on the basis of Types are:

Show Helmet

Basic Helmet

Skull Helmet

On The basis Of Application, the Global Equestrian Helmets Market is Segmented into

Men

Women

Children

Regions are covered by Equestrian Helmets Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

