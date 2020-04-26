Enormous growth of Oil and Gas Logistics Market 2020 and Share, Size Estimation, Demand Overview, Leading Key Company Analysis and Industry Outlook– 2026 with Gulf Agency Company Ltd, Agility Project Logistics Inc, Kuehne + Nagel Company, BDP International

Oil and gas logistics refers to the transport of drilling equipment, extracted crude oil and natural gas transportation, and the transport of refined products from one location to another. Petroleum logistics include the entire phase from upstream to downstream. Oil and gas logistics are synchronized with all sorts of equipment, from diverse origins to areas where it is difficult to reach with constant attention to the workforce and the environment.

The emergence of the oil boom creates significant opportunities for railroads as a means of transporting equipment, manpower and oil. Railways are used to transport special sands called Farc sand, mountains, pipes and other chemicals that are required in the shale extraction process. Once the extraction process is performed, the rails are used to discard shale oil, gas and waste.

The optimal use of railroads has increased the demand for cars that can transport crude oil. A new production site with no pipeline network uses rail vehicles to transport crude oil and natural gas from the exploration point to the refinery. Pipelines can be delayed due to the cost and time required for construction and construction permits. Rail car companies are experiencing a backlog of orders for petroleum vehicles and are making profits and reporting strong financial results.

Gulf Agency Company Ltd, Agility Project Logistics Inc, Kuehne + Nagel Company, BDP International, DB Schenker, Crown Logistics, Neovia Logistics, A. Hartrodt GmbH, SGS Logistics, SDV International Logistics and Bollore Africa Logistics Ltd

