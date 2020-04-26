Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market to Cross ~US$ 1.1 Bn by 2027

The market for dental membrane and bone graft substitutes is anticipated to experience a tremendous growth in coming years owing to rise in number of people suffering from dental ailments. The global dental membrane and bone graft substitutes is highly competitive, with the best four organizations representing 30.0% of shares in 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., DENTSPLY International, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, and Institut Straumann AG are the four key firms leading the global market. The advancement and expansion of the technology into growing regions have supported these organizations well in fortifying their position in the dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market. For example, Geistlich Pharma AG, which is a worldwide maker and provider of dental products and gadgets, expanded its activities in New Delhi, India and Sydney, Australia, in year 2016.

According to a recent report by Transparency Market Research, dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market is anticipated to witness a sound growth with a steady CAGR of 9.3% within the forecast period from 2016 to 2024. The market is expected to soar around the value uS$922.6 mn in 2024, from US$419 mn in 2015. Based on product type, the market for dental membrane and bone graft substitutes is led by bone graft substitute segment, in which allograft procedure accounts for a strong position in the market due to its comfortable acceptance by the human body, coupled with its biocompatibility property. In dental membrane market, the restorable membrane is anticipated to be the dominant segment.

Rise in Geriatric Population to Fuel Global Market of Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes

The worldwide market for dental membranes and bone graft substitutes is ready to show a wonderful scope for growth within the span of forecast period, driven by the rising occurrence in dental illnesses and a constant rise in geriatric population. The first portion of the forecast period is likely to be somewhat restricting for the dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market, as some of the products manufactured by the firms would have achieved a maturity period. Nevertheless, by the end of 2020, new materials and products are anticipated to be launched in the market, exhibiting solid opportunities for future development.

The fast development of dental tourism all over the world in developing nations, for example, Mexico, Hungary, India, and China, has brought about the easy accessibility of high-quality and pocket-friendly dental services. According to a research by Solid Travel Media, a well-known publishing house based in the U.S., states that developing countries offers a comparatively inexpensive dental services than that in developed nations. This has boosted the dental methodology over the globe, consequently encouraging the demand for dental membranes and bone graft substitutes.

Advancement in Bone Grafting Treatment to Surge up Market Development in Coming Years

Development in bone graft systems is additionally a major factor driving this market. Advanced procedures, for example, demineralized bone matrix and xenograft have picked up the pace among patients lately because of many advantages they offer. Bone grafting is a method carried out to supplant a missing bone in a patient. However, bone grafts are alike, which implies that the bone is extracted from the patient’s body itself. The improvement of xenografts enables bone replacements to be extracted from non-human species, for example, common coral or bovine, which fills up for the scarcity and provide as a preferred choice for people dealing with kidney and cardiovascular diseases.

