You are here

Colorants Market – Global Industry Business overview, Industry insights, Upcoming trends and Top company analysis forecast by 2019-2024

[email protected]
Press Release


Global Colorants Market was valued at USD 46600 Million in the year 2018. The increasing demand for colorants in the packaging end-use industry due to the growing importance of aesthetics in packaging products and increasing use of colorants in the plastics and paints & coatings applications is driving the colorants market.

Download PDF Brochure for Latest Research Study: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2599224

Rising consumption of colorants in the various end-use industries including chemical, coatings, paints, construction, plastic, and others are the key driving factors for colorant market.

Scope of the Report

Global Colorants Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
Colorants Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

  • Analysis By Product Type: Dyes, Pigments
  • Analysis By Source: Natural Colorants, Synthetic Colorants
  • Analysis By End User: Packaging, Paints and Coatings, Food and Beverages, Textile, Paper and Printings, Plastics, Automotive

Regional Analysis – North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Rest of World (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

  • Colorants Market– Size, Growth, Forecast
  • Analysis By Product Type: Dyes, Pigments
  • Analysis By Source: Natural Colorants, Synthetic Colorants
  • Analysis By End User: Packaging, Paints and Coatings, Food and Beverages, Textile, Paper and Printings, Plastics, Automotive

Country Analysis – USA, Canada, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Germany, France, Italy, Spain (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

  • Colorants Market– Size, Growth, Forecast, By Value
  • Analysis By Product Type: Dyes, Pigments
  • Analysis By Source: Natural Colorants, Synthetic Colorants
  • Analysis By End User: Packaging, Paints and Coatings, Food and Beverages, Textile, Paper and Printings, Plastics, Automotive

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2599224


Other Report Highlights

  • Competitive Landscape
  • Leading Companies
  • Key Developments
  • Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints
  • Market Trends
  • SWOT Analysis
  • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
  • Company Analysis – Clariant, Sun Chemical, Poly One Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Atul Limited, Huntsman Corporation, Ferro Corporation, Lanxess AG, Aarti Industries, Flint Group.
  • For More Information Kindly Contact:
    ResearchMoz
    Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
    90 State Street,
    Albany NY,
    United States – 12207
    Tel: +1-518-621-2074
    USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
    Email: [email protected]
    Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG
    Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease
    Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald

Related posts