Colorants Market – Global Industry Business overview, Industry insights, Upcoming trends and Top company analysis forecast by 2019-2024
Global Colorants Market was valued at USD 46600 Million in the year 2018. The increasing demand for colorants in the packaging end-use industry due to the growing importance of aesthetics in packaging products and increasing use of colorants in the plastics and paints & coatings applications is driving the colorants market.
Rising consumption of colorants in the various end-use industries including chemical, coatings, paints, construction, plastic, and others are the key driving factors for colorant market.
Scope of the Report
Global Colorants Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
Colorants Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
- Analysis By Product Type: Dyes, Pigments
- Analysis By Source: Natural Colorants, Synthetic Colorants
- Analysis By End User: Packaging, Paints and Coatings, Food and Beverages, Textile, Paper and Printings, Plastics, Automotive
Regional Analysis – North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Rest of World (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
- Colorants Market– Size, Growth, Forecast
- Analysis By Product Type: Dyes, Pigments
- Analysis By Source: Natural Colorants, Synthetic Colorants
- Analysis By End User: Packaging, Paints and Coatings, Food and Beverages, Textile, Paper and Printings, Plastics, Automotive
Country Analysis – USA, Canada, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Germany, France, Italy, Spain (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
- Colorants Market– Size, Growth, Forecast, By Value
- Analysis By Product Type: Dyes, Pigments
- Analysis By Source: Natural Colorants, Synthetic Colorants
- Analysis By End User: Packaging, Paints and Coatings, Food and Beverages, Textile, Paper and Printings, Plastics, Automotive
Other Report Highlights
- Competitive Landscape
- Leading Companies
- Key Developments
- Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints
- Market Trends
- SWOT Analysis
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Company Analysis – Clariant, Sun Chemical, Poly One Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Atul Limited, Huntsman Corporation, Ferro Corporation, Lanxess AG, Aarti Industries, Flint Group.
