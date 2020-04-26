Citric Acid Market Survey Report 2019 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025

The Citric Acid Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Citric Acid market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Citric Acid Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Weifang Ensign Industry Co., Ltd., TTCA Co., Ltd, RZBC Group Co. Ltd., Cofco Biochemical (Anhui) Co., Ltd., Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Tate & Lyle, S.A. Citrique Belge N.V., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Shandong Juxian Hongde Citric Acid Company Ltd, Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical Co.Ltd, Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd.

The global Citric Acid market is valued at 1744.5 million US$ in 2019 is expected to reach 1898.3 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.2% during 2020-2026.

Citric acid is a weak organic tricarboxylic acid having the chemical formula C6H8O7. It occurs naturally in citrus fruits. In biochemistry, it is an intermediate in the citric acid cycle, which occurs in the metabolism of all aerobic organisms.

It is used widely as an acidifier, as a flavoring and chelating agent.

The bio-based and chelating characteristics of citric acid make it a viable solution to several toxic substances used for manufacturing detergents & cleaners, especially for household purposes. Rising awareness regarding cleanliness and hygiene is expected to augment the demand for detergents & cleaners.

Asia Pacific dominated the global industry, the Product Capacity accounted for above 67% of the global citric acid market in 2016.but the major consumption regions are Europe and North America, the consumption market share are 31.19% and 25.34% in 2016.

Rapid industrialization resulting in the presence of large-scale manufacturing bases for food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics is expected to augment the demand for the chemical as an intermediate in several processes.

Increasing healthcare expenditure coupled with the rising number of ailments across the world is expected to augment the demand for pharmaceuticals. The demand for citric acid is projected to progress in tandem with the development of the pharmaceutical sector.

This report segments the global Citric Acid Market on the basis of Types are:

Powder Citric Acid, Liquid Citric Acid

On The basis Of Application, the Global Citric Acid Market is Segmented into

Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Detergents & Cleansers, Others

Regions are covered by Citric Acid Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

-Detailed overview of Citric Acid Market

-Changing Citric Acid market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected Citric Acid market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Citric Acid Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

