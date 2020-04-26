Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market – Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2020-2030

A new analytical research report on Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market, titled Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce has been newly published by Prophecy Market Insights to its widespread database. It gives a detailed elaboration on global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market including different segments and sub-segments such as type, size, applications, end-users, key players and major key geographies. Nowadays, market research is the primary requirement for every business sector, because it helps to make well-informed decisions in the businesses.

Key Players of Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Report are:

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

Amazon Inc.

Alibaba Group

SAP Hybris

Axway Software

Netalogue Inc.

Phoenix Biz Solutions

Techdinamics Solutions Inc.

Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD XX billion in 2019 to a projected value of USD XX billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of XX% in the forecast period of 2020-2030.

This Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce industry report also describes the complete market analysis with inputs from industry experts. A market research analysis and estimations carried out in this Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce report aids businesses in gaining knowledge about what is already there in the market, what market looks forward to, the competitive background and steps to be followed for exceeding the rivals.

Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Segmentation:

Global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce market by type:

Buyer-oriented E-commerce

Supplier-oriented E-commerce

Intermediary-oriented E-commerce

Global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce market by application:

Network as a Service (NaaS)

Data as a Service (Daas)

Storage as a Service (STaas)

Back-end as a Service (BaaS)

Global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce market by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

PMI’s Research Methodology:

Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research techniques and apparatuses to compile this Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce industry report. The trustworthy sources are in line with us. The report offers effective guidelines and recommendations for players to secure a position of strength in the global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market.

Principal Research:

The research team works with industry experts from the Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce industry including the management organizations, processing organizations, value chain analytics by service providers of the Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market.

Subordinate Research:

In the Secondary research vital information about the Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce industries value chain, total pool of key players, and application areas. Market separation is done as per the industrial drifts to the deepest level, terrestrial markets and key developments from both market place and technology-oriented viewpoints.

