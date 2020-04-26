Artificial Grass Turf Market 2020 Analysis, Size, Status and Business Outlook 2026

The Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Research Report Forecast 2020-2026 : The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Artificial Grass Turf Market. The report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Artificial Grass Turf Market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, Manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Artificial Grass Turf Market.

Artificial Grass Turf is a surface of synthetic fibers made to look like natural grass. It is most often used in arenas for sports that were originally or are normally played on grass. However, it is now being used on Sports lawns and Landscaping applications as well.

The global Artificial Grass Turf market is valued at 2433.9 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 4279.1 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2021-2026.

Key Players of the Global Artificial Grass Turf Market

Ten Cate, Shaw Sports Turf, FieldTurf ( Tarkett), CoCreation Grass, Polytan GmbH, Domo Sports Grass, ACT Global Sports, SIS Pitches, Limonta Sport, Edel Grass B.V., Unisport-Saltex Oy, GreenVision/Mattex, Mondo S.p.A., Juta

Segmentation by product type:

Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type

Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type

Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type

Segmentation by application:

Contact Sports

Leisure

Landscaping

Non-contact Sports

Others

Global Artificial Grass Turf Market: Competitive Rivalry:

The chapter on company profiles studies the various companies operating in the global Artificial Grass Turf market. It evaluates the financial outlooks of these companies, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies for the coming years. Analysts have also provided a detailed list of the strategic initiatives taken by the Artificial Grass Turf market participants in the past few years to remain ahead of the competition.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers 2020-2026:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, JaArtificial Grass Turf, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Report Highlights

Comprehensive pricing analysis on the basis of product, application, and regional segments

The detailed assessment of the vendor landscape and leading companies to help understand the level of competition in the global Artificial Grass Turf market

Deep insights about regulatory and investment scenarios of the global Artificial Grass Turf market

Analysis of market effect factors and their impact on the forecast and outlook of the global Artificial Grass Turf market

A roadmap of growth opportunities available in the global Artificial Grass Turf market with the identification of key factors

The exhaustive analysis of various trends of the global Artificial Grass Turf market to help identify market developments

