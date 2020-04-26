Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Market Growth Factors by Types & Applications

Introduction to Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Market

Acrylic carton sealing tapes are available in various widths, lengths, and thicknesses. The acrylic adhesive systems are also of 3 types, which is water-based, solvent-based, and solid. The acrylic carton sealing tapes are suitable for all-temperature box sealing ranging from as less as 40°F and greater than 120°F. The acrylic carton sealing tapes provide high clarity, excellent shear strength performance along with controlled unwinding facility to ease the dispensing on automatic or manual sealing machines.

The tapes used for the domestic or economic purpose may be less than 1.5 mils thick whereas for heavy-duty purposes the acrylic carton sealing tapes used are over three mils thick. The acrylic carton sealing tapes are used for many purposes, as these maintain their integrity and hold their contents securely. The acrylic carton sealing tapes should be able to perform the required task in a well and proper manner utilizing its backing strength and adhesive system.

The acrylic carton sealing tapes are made with high-shear adhesives. Having a high shear value means the acrylic carton sealing tape will have a better or higher holding capacity on the boxes. A few manufacturers provide a claim that the acrylic carton sealing tapes are UV-resistant which protect the boxes and labels from becoming yellow. The acrylic cartons sealing tapes are designed for all types of applications ranging from light to heavy-duty.

Dynamics of Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Market

The increasing use of packaging technology and cartons at an enormous scale is the key driver of acrylic carton sealing tapes. The acrylic carton sealing tapes market is expected to grow in the coming future. In today’s market, they are already being used at a very high rate owing to the vast array of applications and the benefits it provides. The acrylic carton sealing tapes market will escalate in the future due to its pressure-sensitive nature.

The acrylic carton sealing tapes are costly when compared to the other alternatives like rubber sealing tapes which may hamper its growth. Increasing consumer preference to the e-retail format is also playing a pivotal role in propelling the carton sealing tapes market. The improved printability also attributes to acrylic carton sealing tapes market growth. The use of plastics in manufacturing tapes creates an excessive amount of waste which can hinder the market growth of acrylic carton sealing tape.

The advantages of using acrylic carton sealing tapes which could propel the market are –

It offers longevity and durability over polar surfaces like metal, polycarbonates, and others.

They do not break down when exposed to harsh conditions like extreme temperatures, chemicals, UV light.

They can retain their original color and resist aging, which means it won’t turn yellow in color.

They have a high level of cohesion and are considered a greener option.

Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Market: Segmentation

On the basis of thickness, the acrylic carton sealing tapes market is segmented into –

Up to 1.8 mils

1.9 to 3.6 mils

Above 3.6 mils

On the basis of acrylic adhesive type, the acrylic carton sealing tapes market is segmented into –

Water-based

Solvent-based

Solid

On the basis of end-use, the acrylic carton sealing tapes market is segmented into –

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics & Personal care

Homecare

Pharmaceuticals

Chemical

Electronic & Electrical

Shipping & Logistics

Others

Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Market: Key Players

The key players in acrylic carton sealing tapes market are –

Intertapes Polymer Group

Shurtapes Technologies LLC

Can-Do National Tapes

Vibac Group S.p.a.

Primetac Corporation

Bagla Group

3M Company

Saint-Gobain Group

tesa SE

Sunbelt Manufacturing

Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Market: Regional Outlook

Asia is the world’s largest manufacturer of carton sealing tapes and contributes the largest share in the market, and this is why it is expected to have a significant share in acrylic carton sealing tapes market. North America is expected to follow Asia in acrylic carton sealing tapes market owing to its large per capita consumption of goods. Europe is anticipated to have a mature market.

