Virtual Private Server Market Historical Growth, Competitive Strategies, Future Outlook and Top Key Players: Amazon Web Services, DreamHost, Endurance International Group

A virtual private server consists of virtualization software that partitions physical servers into multiple virtual servers. These virtual machines are capable of running independent operating systems. They are widely used for hosting web services. A VPS service is provided by service providers through an internet hosting software. Moreover, owing to its ability to host an independent operating systems, VPS services enable users to install and execute any software, as these users have superuser-level access to that OS interface. This facility provides end users with substantial control over system configuration and authorizes the user for all administration operations. A virtual private server (VPS) exists on servers and allows installation of other software that are unsupported or not allowed on shared hosting accounts. Two types of VPS are available in the market, which include managed VPS and unmanaged VPS. Among these, the unmanaged VPS is widely used by users that have command-line interface knowledge and perform system administration tasks at a high level.

Key players profiled in the report include Amazon Web Services, Inc., DreamHost, LLC, Endurance International Group, GoDaddy Operating Company, LLC, IBM, InMotion Hosting, Liquid Web, OVH, Rackspace US, Inc. and United Internet AG.

Rise in cyber threats & cyber-attacks in data centers across the globe has boosted the demand for VPS, which acts as a key driver of the global virtual private server market. This is attributed to the capability of VPS server that provides sandbox security features. In addition, increase in adoption of cloud computing has proliferated the deployment of VPS severs at a significant rate, owing to its virtualization feature that replicates similarity of security and performance of VPS services. This factor is expected to augment the growth of the global market during the forecast period. On a contrary, limitations on availability of physical resource and bandwidth is a major restraining factor, which is anticipated to hamper the market growth to a certain extent. However, convergence of technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms with VPS solutions is expected to create significant revenue growth opportunities for players operating in the global market.

The global virtual private server market is segmented into type, operating system, organization size, industry vertical and region. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into managed VPS and unmanaged VPS. By operating system, it is divided into Windows and Linux. As per organization size, it is classified into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. Depending on industry vertical, it is segregated into IT & telecommunication, retail, BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Global Virtual Private Server Market, By Type

Chapter 5: Global Smart Space Market, By Operating System

Chapter 6: Global Virtual Private Server Market, By Organization Size

Chapter 7: Global Virtual Private Server Market, By Industry Vertical

Chapter 8: Global Virtual Private Server Market, By Region

Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape

