Vacuum Packaging Market to Exhibit an Impressive 4.9% CAGR From 2016 to 2024

Transparency Market Research has recently published a research report that gives in detail information about the global vacuum packaging market. According to the research report, the competitive landscape of the global vacuum packaging market is a consolidated one. The consolidation of the global market is because of only a handful of key players operating in the market space. Some of the leading names in the vacuum packaging market are Wipak Group, Berry Global Inc., Bemis Company Inc., Mondi Group, Amcor Limited, and Sealed Air Corporation. These companies collectively account for a greater share in the global market. These leading players in the market are growingly opting for aggressive business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions. Such developments are further helping to consolidate the global market. However, it is expected that the global market for vacuum packaging will experience fragmentation in coming years because of the growing entry of new players.

According to the research report published by Transparency Market Research, the global vacuum packaging will develop at a CAGR of 4.9% over the given projection period of 2016 to 2024. With this steady rate of growth, the global market is will reach a valuation of US$22.8 bn by the end of 2024. Initially, the market was valued at US$15 bn back in the year 2015. Depending on the type of material, the segment of polyethylene is currently dominating the global market. The segment accounted for around 38% of the overall market and is further projected to continue its domination in coming years of the forecast period. The segment is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.6% during this given market assessment period of 2016 to 2024.

Increasing Awareness about Food Safety to Drive Market Growth

In recent years, there has been a growing consumption of processed and packaged food. This factor coupled with the growing awareness about food safety and food hygiene are expected to fuel the development of the global vacuum packaging market. In addition to this, growing advancements and developments in the packaging industry are also helping to spur the development of the global vacuum packaging market.

High Packaging Cost to Impede Market Growth

However, high cost of packaging is expected to hamper the development of the global market in coming years. Nonetheless, several leading companies in the global market are now concentrating on developing products that will be more affordable and innovative so as to cater to the growing demands from the masses. This is projected to create several lucrative opportunities for market growth

Market Segmentation is as follows:

By Material Type:

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyester (PET)

Polyvinylchloride (PVC)

Polyamide (PA)

By Pack Type:

Rigid Packaging

Semi-rigid Packaging

Flexible Packaging

