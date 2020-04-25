Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP, CAS 10124-56-8) Market Key Manufacturers, Development Trends And Competitive Analysis

Sodium hexametaphosphate (SHMP) is a hexamer of composition (NaPO3)6. Sodium hexametaphosphate is a food additive used in dairy product, canned milk, packaged egg whites, ice cream, seafood and meat processing. It is also used as a sequestrant and water softening agent and detergents. It is an active ingredient in toothpastes as an anti-staining agent. Further, it is used in building, water treatment and in photographic developing. In addition, it is used as a retarder in dental alginate impression materials and as a thinner for petroleum drilling fluids. The analysts forecast the global sodium hexametaphosphate market to exhibit a CAGR of 3.8% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global sodium hexametaphosphate for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sodium hexametaphosphate sales volume and revenue.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, product, and application.

Geographically, the global sodium hexametaphosphate market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

On the basis of product, the global sodium hexametaphosphate market is segmented into:

– Technical Grade Sodium Hexametaphosphate

– Food Grade Sodium Hexametaphosphate

Based on application, the sodium hexametaphosphate market is segmented into:

– Food & Beverages

– Water Treatment

– Paints & Adhesives

– Textile

– Ceramic Tiles & Refractories

– Chemicals

– Paper

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global sodium hexametaphosphate market are:

– Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Limited

– Chongqing Chuandong Chemical (Group) Co., Ltd.

– Guizhou Sino-phos Chemical Co., Ltd.

– Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co., Ltd.

– Innophos Holdings, Inc.

– Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL)

– Jiangyin Chengxing Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

– Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V.

– Mianyang Aostar Phosphorus Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

– Prayon S.A.

– Shifang Sundia Chemical Industry Limited Company

– Sichuan Blue Sword Chemical(Group) Co., Ltd.

– Sichuan Mianzhu Norwest Phosphate Chemical Co., Ltd.

– TKI Hrastnik, d.d.

– Xinxiang Huaxing Chemical Co., Ltd.

request free sample to get a complete list of companies

Objective of the study:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global sodium hexametaphosphate market.

– To classify and forecast global sodium hexametaphosphate market based on region, product, and application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global sodium hexametaphosphate market.

– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global sodium hexametaphosphate market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global sodium hexametaphosphate market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global sodium hexametaphosphate market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of sodium hexametaphosphate

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to sodium hexametaphosphate

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with sodium hexametaphosphate suppliers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports, and proprietary databases.

