Sodium Bicarbonate (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, CAS 144-55-8) Market: Repository of Analysis and Information for Every Facet of the Market 2024

Sodium bicarbonate, also known as sodium hydrogen carbonate, is a chemical compound with the formula NaHCO₃. It is a salt composed of a sodium cation and a bicarbonate anion. Sodium bicarbonate is most often used in the food industry as a leavening agent and is found in foods such as breads, rolls, cookies and other baked goods. It is also used to control the acid-base balance, or as an abrasive and deodorant agent in cosmetics and personal care products. Sodium bicarbonate is also a major food additive, and used as an active pharmaceutical ingredient. The analysts forecast the global sodium bicarbonate market to exhibit a CAGR of 2.47% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global sodium bicarbonate for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sodium bicarbonate sales volume and revenue.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, and application.

Geographically, the global sodium bicarbonate market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

Based on application, the sodium bicarbonate market is segmented into:

– Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

– Food

– Personal Care & Cosmetics

– Feed

– Environmental

– Home Care

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global sodium bicarbonate market are:

– CIECH S.A.

– Ciner Group

– Crystal Mark, Inc.

– GHCL Limited

– Haohua Honghe Chemical Co., Ltd. (China Haohua Chemical (Group) Corporation)

– Natural Soda, LLC.

– Opta Minerals Inc

– SEQENS SAS

– Şişecam Group

– Solvay S.A.

– Tata Chemicals Limited

– Tosoh Corporation

– Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V.

– Wuhai Xinye Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Objective of the study:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global sodium bicarbonate market.

– To classify and forecast global sodium bicarbonate market based on region, and application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global sodium bicarbonate market.

– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global sodium bicarbonate market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global sodium bicarbonate market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global sodium bicarbonate market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of sodium bicarbonate

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to sodium bicarbonate

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with sodium bicarbonate suppliers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports, and proprietary databases.

