Small Cell 5G Network Market Growth Impact, Demand, Competitive Strategies and Top Key Players: Airspan Networks, Cisco Systems, CommScope, Ericsson, Fujitsu

Small cells are low power and short range wireless transmission systems or base stations to cover indoor as well as outdoor applications or small geographical area. They are capable of handling high data rate for individual users and have all the basic characteristics of a conventional base stations. They play a significant role in 5G deployments, to efficiently deliver high speed mobile broadband and other low latency applications. 5G technology has to address number of challenges in terms of reliability, data speed and latency specifications. 5G technology will have to use small cell concept to offer higher bandwidth signal and extend the coverage for more users.

Key players profiled in the report include Airspan Networks Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., CommScope, Ericsson, Fujitsu Limited, Huawei Technologies, NEC Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. and ZTE Corporation

Factors such as increase in network densification, rise in mobile data traffic and emergence of Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) band drive the growth of the small cell 5G network market. In addition, increase in investment in 5G infrastructure by numerous countries further fuels the market growth. However, concerns related to small cell backhaul and small cell deployment challenges are expected to hinder the small cell 5G network market growth. On the contrary, emergence of Internet of Things (IoT) and rise in preference for ultra-reliable low latency communications are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.

The global small cell 5G network market is segmented on the basis of component, radio technology, frequency band, cell type, applications and region. On the basis of component, the market is bifurcated into solution and services. Based on radio technology, the market is categorized into standalone and non-standalone. On the basis of frequency band, it is classified into low-band, mid-band and millimeter wave. By cell type, it is segregated into femtocells, picocells and microcells. Depending on application, it is divided into indoor application and outdoor application. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Small Cell 5G Network Market, By Component

Chapter 5: Small Cell 5G Network Market, By Radio Technology

Chapter 6: Small Cell 5G Network Market, By Frequency Band

Chapter 7: Small Cell 5G Network Market, By Cell Type

Chapter 8: Small Cell 5G Network Market, By Applications

Chapter 9: Small Cell 5G Network Market, By Region

Chapter 10: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 11: Company Profile

11.1. Airspan Networks Inc.

11.2. Cisco Systems, Inc.

11.3. Commscope

11.4. Ericsson

11.5. Fujitsu Limited

11.6. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

11.7. Nec Corporation

11.8. Nokia Corporation

11.9. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

11.10. Zte Corporation

