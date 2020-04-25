Robust Growth Prospects Estimated for Octyl Salicylate (2-Ethylhexyl Salicylate) Market upto Forecasts to 2023

Octyl salicylate, or 2-ethylhexyl salicylate, is an organic compound with the formula C15H22O3. It is an ester that is produced through the condensation of a salicylic acid with 2-ethylhexanol. Octyl salicylate is primarily employed as an UV-B adsorbing agent in sunscreen cosmetics such as creams, lotions, lipsticks and sun oils. The analysts forecast the global octyl salicylate market to exhibit a CAGR of 4.77% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global octyl salicylate for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the octyl salicylate sales volume and revenue.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, and application.

Geographically, the global octyl salicylate market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

Based on application, the octyl salicylate market is segmented into:

– Sunscreen

– Other Cosmetics

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global octyl salicylate market are:

– JQC (Huayin) Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

– Rishabh Metals and Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

– Siddharth Carbochem Products Ltd.

– Yidu Huayang Chemical Co., Ltd.

– Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.

– request free sample to get a complete list of companies

Objective of the study:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global octyl salicylate market.

– To classify and forecast global octyl salicylate market based on region, and application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global octyl salicylate market.

– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global octyl salicylate market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global octyl salicylate market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global octyl salicylate market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of octyl salicylate

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to octyl salicylate

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with octyl salicylate suppliers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports, and proprietary databases.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.alexareports.com/report-sample/275182

Avail discount while purchasing this report: https://www.alexareports.com/check-discount/275182

About Us:

Alexa Reports is a globally celebrated premium market research service provider, with a strong legacy of empowering business with years of experience. We help our clients by implementing decision support system through progressive statistical surveying, in-depth market analysis, and reliable forecast data.

Alexa Reports Contact Us:

Phone No: +1-408-844-4624 / +91- 7030626939

Email: [email protected]

Alexa Reports Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/alexa-report

https://www.facebook.com/alexareportsinc

https://twitter.com/Alexa_Reports

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald