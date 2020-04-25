Pressure Reducing Valve Market Regional Industry Segmentation, Analysis by Production, Consumption, Revenue and Growth Rate

Pressure reducing valves are designed to reduce incoming water or steam pressure to a safer constant predetermined downstream level. Pressure reducing valves are used in industries such as oil & gas, chemical processing, power generation, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, and food & beverages, among others. The analysts forecast the global pressure reducing valve market to exhibit a CAGR of 4.8% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global pressure reducing valve for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the pressure reducing valve sales volume and revenue.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, product, and application.

Geographically, the global pressure reducing valve market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

On the basis of product, the global pressure reducing valve market is segmented into:

– Direct Acting Pressure Reducing Valve

– Pilot-Operated Pressure Reducing Valve

Based on application, the pressure reducing valve market is segmented into:

– Oil & Gas

– Power Generation

– Petrochemical & Chemical

– Mining

– Waterworks & Wastewater

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global pressure reducing valve market are:

– Conbraco Industries Inc.

– Eaton Corporation Inc

– Honeywell International Inc.

– KSB SE & Co. KGaA

– Mueller SV, Ltd. (Singer Valve, LLC)

– Parker-Hannifin Corporation

– Reliance Worldwide Corporation (UK) Ltd.

– Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc

– TALIS Management Holding GmbH

– Watts Water Technologies, Inc.

Objective of the study:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global pressure reducing valve market.

– To classify and forecast global pressure reducing valve market based on region, product, and application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global pressure reducing valve market.

– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global pressure reducing valve market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global pressure reducing valve market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global pressure reducing valve market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of pressure reducing valve

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to pressure reducing valve

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with pressure reducing valve suppliers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports, and proprietary databases.

