Plastic Packaging Market to Touch Mark of US$370.2 bn by 2020-End with Increasing Demand for End-use Application Sectors

According to the latest report on the global plastic packaging market published by Transparency Market Research, its vendor landscape is quite fragmented. This nature of the vendor landscape is because of the presence of a large pool of notable companies operating in the global market. In addition to this, the competition in the market is growing at a considerable pace. Every leading company is concentrating on bolstering their brand position in the global plastic packaging market. In addition to this, these leading brands are also focusing on activities of research and development so as offer more advanced and improved products the end-users. Furthermore, they are also deploying advanced strategies for product development and a variety of packaging materials to improve their sales across different regions. Some of the leading brands operating in the global plastic packaging market include names such as Constantia Flexibles International GmbH, Huhtamaki Oyi, Ukrplastic Corporation, Amcor Ltd., Ampac Holdings LLC., Bemis Company Inc., and Mindi Plc among others.

With such developments happening on the competitive front, the global plastic packaging market is expected to achieve a strong valuation by the end of the forecast period in 2020. According to the report, by 2020-end the market will touch the mark of US$370.2 bn. To achieve such high valuation, the report expects the global plastic packaging market to exhibit a promising CAGR of 5.25% for the period of 2014 to 2020.

Asia Pacific to Emerge as Strong Regional Segment

In recent years, there has been a growing demand for rigid packaging across the globe. It is expected to remain a dominant segment of the global plastic packaging market in the coming years of the forecast period. However, with the emergence of flexible packaging and its increasing popularity, there are forecasts of the segment overtaking the rigid packaging segment by the end of the projection period.

In terms of geographical segmentation, the global plastic packaging market has five main regional segments. According to the report, these regions are Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, and North America. Of these regional segments, the Asia Pacific region is projected to hold a considerable share of the global plastic packaging market in the near future. Increasing consumption of processed and packaged food products and growing consumerism in the region are responsible for the development of the market.

Increasing Demand for Food and Beverage Sector to Push Market Development

One of the key driving factors for the development of the global plastic packaging market has been the recent developments in the food and beverages sector. It has caused a massive demand for packaged food and thus turned out to be one of the chief driving factors for the development of the global market. Moreover, other benefits such as high levels of convenience, increasing demand for on-the-go or ready to eat food products, and longer shelf life are also pushing the development of the global plastic packaging market.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald