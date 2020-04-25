Pet Food Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2025

Pet Food Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Global Pet Food Market –– by Product Type, Animal Type, Ingredient, Sales Chanel, Region – Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2020 – 2025)” To Its Research Database

Pet food is very loved due to its high meat content and great taste which is available as wet, dry, snacks, nutritious and others in various forms like candies, small to large portions, various shapes and textures. There have been constant nutrition research and animal nutrition studies to facilitate the development of more enhanced products.

Pet food is plant or animal material intended for consumption by pets and can prevent feeding advantage of certain diseases. It has unique characteristics such as nutritious comprehensive, digestion and absorption rate and reasonable scientific formula. Typically sold in pet stores and supermarkets, it is usually specific to the type of animal, such as dog food or cat food. Most meat used for nonhuman animals is a byproduct of the human food industry, and is not regarded as “human grade”.

Demand Scenario

The global pet food market was USD 73.52 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 104.56 billion by 2025 at a of CAGR of 5.16% during the forecast period

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4353098-global-pet-food-market-by-product-type-animal

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Mars Inc.

Nestle Purina Pet Care.

Diamond Pet Foods

Wellpet Llc.

Colgate Palmolive (Hill’s Pet Nutrition)

Uni-Charm Corp.

Nutriara Alimentos Ltda

InVivo NSA

Yamahisa Pet Care

Debifu Pet Products Co. Ltd

Heristo AG

Deuerer

J.M.Sucker (Big Heart)

Blue Buffalo

Merrick Pet Care

Sunshine Mills

Ainsworth Pet Nutrition

Others

Growth by Region

Currently, North America dominates the market, accounting for almost 40% of the global food market. The market here, is driven by the expansion of production plants of leading companies and acquisitions to meet the rising demand from the nutritious pet food industry. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market and the demand for premium products has also increased, driven by the rising trend of keeping pets at home

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4353098-global-pet-food-market-by-product-type-animal

Drivers vs. Constraints

The global pet food market is driven by factors such as rising disposable income, rising trend of nuclear families, rapid humanization of pets, and increased awareness about pet health. In addition, increase pet ownership in developing nations and an increase in e-commerce sales offer opportunities for the pet food market players. However, factors such as a rising number of allergy cases in human due to pets may hamper the growth. Also, growing concerns about pet obesity and pet food recall by companies hamper the growth of the global pet food market.

To calculate the market size, WGR considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Dry food

Wet food

Segmentation by application:

Pet Dog

Pet Cat

Others

Industry Trends and Updates

• Pet Supplies Plus launched Redford Naturals Dry Cat Food Line in February 2018, to offers pet parents everywhere the opportunity to feed their cats and kittens a healthy meal at a great value with food

• “I and love and you”, a U.S. based premium dog and cat food brand received in significant growth investment, from L Catterton, which is one of the largest consumer-focused private equity firms in the world.

Table of Content

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Market Dynamics

5. Global Pet Food Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Product Type

6. Global Pet Food Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Animal Type

7. Global Pet Food Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Ingredient

8. Global Pet Food Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Sales Chanel

9. Global Pet Food Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Region

10. Competitive Intelligence

11. Company Profiles

12. Investment Opportunities

Continued…

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=4353098

Contact Us: [email protected] Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald