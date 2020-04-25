Nickel Sulfate Market 2019 Analysis and Advancements Outlook till 2024

The Nickel Sulfate Market Research Report Forecast 2019-2024 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the Nickel Sulfate industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Nickel Sulfate Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

According to this study, over the next five years the Nickel Sulfate market will register a 3.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2260 million by 2024, from US$ 1850 million in 2019.

The investigation report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key sections, CAGR, and drivers.

The major manufacturers covered in this report : Norilsk Nickel, Umicore, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (SMM), Mechema, Outotec, Nicomet, Coremax, Zenith, SEIDO CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD., Jilin Jien Nickel Industry, Jinchuan, Green Eco-Manufacturer, Jinco Nonferrous, Huaze Cobalt & Nickel, Guangxi Yinyi.

The Nickel Sulfate market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

Nickel sulfate industry is relatively fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the China, Taiwan, Japan and Europe. As for output value, Europe and North America output value accounted for more than 60.38% of the total output value of global nickel sulfate market. Norilsk Nickel is the world leading manufacturer in global nickel sulfate market with the market share of 13.94%, in terms of revenue.

In the past few years, as the main raw material price was not stable, with the decrease in production capacity, expected that the nickel sulfate raw material price might be slightly higher in the short term. Moreover, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of nickel sulfate.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality.

The average price of nickel sulfate will fall further. The product average price declined in the past few years due to the function and technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and cost of raw materials.

This report segments the global Nickel Sulfate Market on the basis of Types are :

EN Grade

Plating Grade

High-Purity Grade

On The basis Of Application, the Global Nickel Sulfate Market is Segmented into :

Electroplating

Chemical Industry

Battery

Regions covered By Nickel Sulfate Market Report 2019 to 2025.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Central and South America: Brazil and Argentina.

Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and Singapore.

