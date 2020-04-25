Material Jetting (MJ) Market Competitive Analysis and Precise Outlook 2020 to 2026

The Global Material Jetting (MJ) Market Research Report Forecast 2020-2026 : The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Material Jetting (MJ) Market. The report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Material Jetting (MJ) Market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, Manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Material Jetting (MJ) Market.

Material jetting is the equipment which could mold materials with material jetting technology. Material jetting has the added advantage of being able to 3D print using multiple materials at once. Objects can be produced with a variety of materials as well as customize the specific area where those materials are placed. This eliminates the need to print separate layers of different materials and assemble them later. In a single run, one can produce complete products with parts made from separate materials.

In consumption market, North America and Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these two regions occupied 92.19% of the global consumption volume in total.

The global Material Jetting (MJ) market is valued at 85 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 120.3 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2026.

Key Players of the Global Material Jetting (MJ) Market

Stratasys, 3D Systems, Keyence, HP, Vader Systems, Xjet, etc.

Segmentation by product type:

Polymer Jetting

Metal Jetting

Segmentation by application:

Medical Industry

Jewelry Industry

Industrial Tools

Automotive Industry

Global Material Jetting (MJ) Market: Competitive Rivalry:

The chapter on company profiles studies the various companies operating in the global Material Jetting (MJ) market. It evaluates the financial outlooks of these companies, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies for the coming years. Analysts have also provided a detailed list of the strategic initiatives taken by the Material Jetting (MJ) market participants in the past few years to remain ahead of the competition.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers 2020-2026:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, JaMaterial Jetting (MJ), Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

