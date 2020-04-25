Material Handling Robots Market 2020 is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 13.0% by 2026

The Global Material Handling Robots Market Research Report Forecast 2020-2026 : The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Material Handling Robots Market. The report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Material Handling Robots Market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, Manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Material Handling Robots Market.

Scope of the Report:

Material handling robots are used in various streams such as pick and place, palletizing/depalletizing, and the packaging sector. They are used to improve material handling efficiency, flexibility, and constancy in the manufacturing processes. The use of material handling robots in a production plant not only reduces the ergonomic threats but also helps to improve the lean management system of the business.

Material handling robots can manage case-picking functions and can also handle carts for contentment centers or manufacturing process for parts to the lines of operation. The lifting capacity of material handling robots can be over 150 lbs (68 kg). The twin arm manipulator can lift and handle almost every warehoused material. These robots help reduce workplace fatigue and injury.

The global Material Handling Robots market is valued at 5810.4 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 13800 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.0% during 2021-2026.

Key Players of the Global Material Handling Robots Market

FANUC (Japan), KUKA (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Yaskawa (Motoman)(Japan), Nachi (Japan), Kawasaki Robotics(Japan), Comau (Italy), EPSON Robots (Japan), Staubli (Switzerland), Omron Adept Technologies (US), DENSO Robotics (Japan), OTC Daihen (Japan), Toshiba (Japan)

Segmentation by product type:

Articulated Material Handling Robots

SCARA Material Handling Robot

Parallel Material Handling Robot

Segmentation by application:

Automotive

Chemical, Rubber and Plastic

Electrical and Electronics

Metal and Machinery

Food, Beverages and Pharmaceuticals

Global Material Handling Robots Market: Competitive Rivalry:

The chapter on company profiles studies the various companies operating in the global Material Handling Robots market. It evaluates the financial outlooks of these companies, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies for the coming years. Analysts have also provided a detailed list of the strategic initiatives taken by the Material Handling Robots market participants in the past few years to remain ahead of the competition.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers 2020-2026:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, JaMaterial Handling Robots, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

