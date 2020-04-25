Lipstick Market Strong Development By Key Players, Emerging Technology and Future Growth

Lipstick is one of the most commonly used cosmetic products made up of colorants, oil, wax, and emollients. Wax provides the structure to the solid lipstick, while oils, such as petrolatum, lanolin, cocoa butter, jojoba, castor, and mineral, add moisture. Lipsticks may be made from several waxes such as beeswax, ozokerite and candelilla wax. The analysts forecast the global lipstick market to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global lipstick for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the lipstick sales volume and revenue.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, product, and marketing channel.

Geographically, the global lipstick market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

On the basis of product, the global lipstick market is segmented into:

– Lipstick

– Liquid Lipstick

– Lipstick Palette

Based on marketing channel, the lipstick market is segmented into:

– Supermarkets

– Specialty Stores

– Online Retail

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global lipstick market are:

– Avon Products, Inc.

– Christian Dior SE

– Coty Inc.

– Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

– Guerlain

– Guerlain SAS

– Inglot Sp. Z. O. O.

– L’Oréal S.A

– Procter & Gamble Company

– Revlon Inc.

– Shiseido Company Limited

– Unilever plc

– “”RELOUIS BEL”” LLC

Objective of the study:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global lipstick market.

– To classify and forecast global lipstick market based on region, product, and marketing channel.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global lipstick market.

– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global lipstick market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global lipstick market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global lipstick market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of lipstick

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to lipstick

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with lipstick suppliers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports, and proprietary databases.

