Herbal Supplements Market: Size, Share and Growth Opportunities Outlook to 2024

One of the reasons everyone has started using herbal supplements and products is the zero risk of any kind of side effects. Since the majority of these products are only made from the natural ingredients and don’t have in them any kind of chemical, paraben, or ingredients that can hurt the overall health or the immune system of a person, these herbal supplements are indeed worth a try. After all, people around the world have been using herbs for years.

There has been a significant increase in the demand for these products, and more specifically, the dietary supplements among men and women who are obese and wish to lose fat through a natural method. The acquisition of this demand by small and medium scale pharmaceutical companies has created ample opportunity for the herbal supplement market growth. Some of the trends like preferred flavors would be increased since there has been continued research and development for the supplement with multi-component botanical formulations. A large number of manufacturing companies are now performing major research to produce herbal supplements and these phytomedicines in the dentistry department as well.

The pharmaceutical industry is now the fastest-growing segment within the herbal supplement application marker because of the effective of herbal supplements and the customer’s reliability in the quality standards. The retail store segment is majorly dominated by the supply and distribution channel market segment, which has increased the favorable investment for the infrastructure and the disposable income as well. Specialty herbs and soy are of the herbal supplements that are highly consumed, and they are thus expected to grow exponentially.

Market Segmentation

The market of herbal supplements is chiefly segmented into different groups based on the functions each product controls, and also based on the sources they are prepared from. Based on sources, it can be divided into herbal supplements prepared from barks, fruits & Vegetables, Leaves, and Roots. Based on functions covered, it can be segmented into Aroma, Medicinal, Capsules & Tablets, Oils, Powder, Syrups, Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Other Applications. Based on distribution channel: Retail Store, Grocery Stores, Supermarkets, Drugstores, Natural, Hypermarkets, and Health Food Stores, and Online.

Key Players

Regional Overview

Market segments of by region includes continents, namely North America, Europe, Asia, Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Of these continents, the highest demand is in the United States, Canada and Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, and Spain, etc. In the Asia-Pacific region, China, Japan, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Middle East, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, and Saudi Arabia, etc. Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia, etc. are the popular regions with high demand-supply.

Industry News

